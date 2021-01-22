Punjab: Court hands over sacrilege cases’ records to CBI

The IO was not present and was said to be busy with the investigation of some other case. (Representational)

The special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) returned the records pertaining to the cases of sacrilege to the agency on Thursday.

The court of special CBI judge G S Sekhon ordered, “It has been made clear that the papers pertaining to all the judicial proceedings held by this court till date are to be separated and to be consigned to the record room. It has been made clear that a photostat copy of final report/Joint Closure Report along with the list of witnesses and the list of documents of total of 27 pages, be also consigned to the record room along with the papers pertaining to the entire judicial proceedings, so that the identification of the case may be made at later stage in the record room.”

The court also directed the CBI to comply with the order of Punjab and Haryana High Court, as issued of January 4, at the earliest and within the prescribed time limit given by Punjab and Haryana High Court.

On Thursday, the case was fixed for the appearance of the Investigating Officer (IO), Additional Superintendent of Police, CBI, Anil Kumar Yadav, or in his absence for the appearance of any other authorised official of the CBI, for the purpose of receiving the material related to the case as was ordered by Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The IO was not present and was said to be busy with the investigation of some other case. However, Inspector Sunil Kumar appeared in the court and stated that he has been authorised by CBI’s Superintendent of Police, Ravi Gambhir to receive the documents. The court further ordered, “The closure report submitted by the CBI on July 4, 2019, to that court will be discarded, though the evidence presented along with that report would naturally be taken into consideration by the Judicial Magistrate at Faridkot, upon it being presented by the Punjab Police, along with its supplementary report.”