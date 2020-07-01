Court grants bail to inter-state vehicle lifter arrested with 18 SUVs

The accused, Amit Kumar was granted bail by Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rajesh Sharma.

The district court of Chandigarh Tuesday granted bail to a Haryana native, who was arrested by the Chandigarh Police earlier this month in a theft case of 18 SUV vehicles from different states of Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Chandigarh.

The accused, Amit Kumar was granted bail by Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rajesh Sharma.

As per the Prosecution, the accused was arrested by the Chandigarh Police on June 6 with 18 SUVs, along with his accomplice, Ramesh.

The police said that the duo had been involved in reselling stolen vehicles and their recoveries included eight Toyota Fortuners, worth Rs 3 crore in total. Police said the duo used to buy stolen SUVs from carjackers in Meerut, UP and get Registration Certificates made from registration authorities in Haryana to resell the vehicles.

The duo’s arrest led the police to track down 18 SUVs, which included three Innovas, five Hyundai Cretas, and two Maruti Brezzas, apart from the eight Fortuners, from the people to whom the suspects had sold the vehicles to.

Meanwhile, advocate Harish Bhardwaj argued that no offence has been committed by the petitioner and that he has been made a scapegoat; he is not named in the FIR nor any recovery is to be effected from him.

It was also argued that there is no apprehension of tampering with prosecution evidence as the whole prosecution case is based on documentary evidence.

The court, after hearing the arguments held, “…Admittedly, no recovery is to be effected from the petitioner/accused – Amit Kumar, who has been confined in custody since June 7, 2020 and trial is likely to take long time…Moreover, it is apparent on record that accused was arrested on the basis of disclosure statement made by co-accused Ramesh and admissibility thereof, has to be tested during the course of trial. Still further, it is a debatable question that as to whether forgery of any valuable security as alleged by prosecution, is made out against the petitioner/accused – Amit Kumar or not…”

The court, thus observing that incarceration of the accused Amit Kumar will not serve the ends of justice, granted him bail by furnishing personal bond of Rs 50,000.

