Court grants bail to grandson of retired lieutenant general

The district court of Chandigarh Friday granted bail to the grandson of Lt Gen Prem Nath Hoon (Rtd), who was arrested after his car allegedly hit a PCR vehicle of Chandigarh Police.

The accused, Kanav Pratap Hoon, has been granted bail by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Abhishek Phutela, by furnishing bail bonds of Rs 50,000.

As per prosecution, the case dates back to October 8, when 32-year-old Kanav Pratap Hoon, was arrested for hitting a PCR vehicle of UT police, which was chasing him following a road accident call from Panchkula police control room. Kanav Pratap Hoon, a resident of Sector 6, was found drunk at the time of the incident. His white color Hyundai Venue was seized.

Police said that Kanav Partap Hoon hit the police vehicle at Railway Light point.

He was chased and intercepted at the Bapu Dham colony light point, Sector 26. Head Constable (HC) Sada Shiv Tripathi, incharge of PCR vehicle, received minor injuries. The FIR against Hoon was registered on his complaint. A call was received from Panchkula police control room that a man riding in white color Hyundai Venue vehicle escaped after a road accident in Panchkula.

A police officer had said, “After the call landed at police control room we intensified the nakas. His father informed us that Kanav escaped from the house after taking Rs 40,000. His father had given an intimation to Sector 7 police post in this regard.”