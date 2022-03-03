Court grants anticipatory bail to Army officer in cheating case

Lt Col Vitesh Popli (surgical specialist) who is currently facing charges of cheating and forgery along with another army officer, Lt Col Nitin Sharma, was granted anticipatory bail in the case. They were booked for fraudulently making a Registration Certificate (RC) of a Ford Fiesta in the name of Lt Col Popli’s wife Lt Col Sonali Boss. The anticipatory bail was granted by the court of Additional Session Judge Narender. Lt Col Popli is posted at Armed Fiorces Medical College, Pune. He is a resident of Sector 28, Faridabad. Lt Col Nitin Sharma was asked to join the investigation in this regard. The FIR against the two was registered at Sector 17 police station on January 31.

Sources said that Lt Col Sharma, who is also a doctor, reportedly conveyed to the police that he has been facing a load of patients at a military hospital and will join the investigation after getting his leaved approved from seniors.

There is an ongoing matiral disputa between Lt Col Popli and his wife, the proceedings of which are going on at District Court, Bathinda. SI Gurjiwan Singh is the probe officer of the cheating case. Sources said that prior to the anticipatory bail on February 24, Lt Col Popli had joined the police investigation. In the application, Lt Col Popli, submitted that Lt Col Sonali Boss had sent her Aadhar and PAN cards to Lt Col Popli through WhatsApp.