Court gives last chance to UT Police DIG to submit report on Inspector Kaur

The special CBI Court of Chandigarh on Wednesday granted the last opportunity to Chandigarh Police DIG (Deputy Inspector General) to submit the final report regarding the sanction for prosecution against Chandigarh police Inspector Jaswinder Kaur in the 2017 graft case. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on August 4.

After remand, Kaur was produced in the court and was sent to judicial custody. Meanwhile, her plea to keep her separate from other prisoners in jail was rejected.

In the hearing at special CBI Court of Dr Sushil Kumar Garg on Wednesday, the District Attorney of Chandigarh requested the court to adjourn the matter for a week to enable him to submit the final report. He also assured the court that he will submit the final order on or before the date fixed.

CBI counsel Kanwar Pal Singh, however, opposed the plea of the UT police on the ground that sufficient time has already been granted to the competent authority to submit the final report/order regarding sanction for prosecution against proposed accused Jaswinder Kaur.

“The act of the competent authority is clearly the violation of the judgments titled Vineet Narain’s case and Dr Subramaniam Swamy’s case,” argued CBI PP.

After hearing the arguments, the court held, “In the interest of justice and on the request of the learned District Attorney, appearing on behalf of the DIG, UT Chandigarh, one more opportunity is granted to the DIG, UT, Chandigarh to submit the final order regarding sanction for prosecution against proposed accused Jaswinder Kaur, failing which no further opportunity will be granted to the DIG, UT, Chandigarh.”

On July 15, the complainant in the 2017 graft case, Prem Singh Bisht had submitted an application at the Chandigarh CBI Court for considering the deemed sanction against accused Inspector Jaswinder Kaur of the UT police as per the SC judgement of Dr Subramanian Swamy vs Dr Manmohan Singh and others.

Bisht is the complainant in the graft case against SI Mohan Singh, who allegedly demanded Rs nine lakh from him to drop the names of three of his employees from an attempt to murder FIR, on directions of then SHO PS 31 Jaswinder Kaur.

The CBI had nabbed Mohan Singh in 2017 while taking bribe of Rs two lakh from Prem Singh Bisht, at the Sector 31 market.

Although the CBI had non-chargesheeted Jaswinder Kaur, later on the plea of Bisht, CBI Court had asked the SSP for status report for grant of prosecution sanction against Kaur.

