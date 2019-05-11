Chandigarh court frames charges against Yuvraj Singh’s sister-in-law

THE DISTRICT court of Chandigarh has framed charges against the sister-in-law of Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, Akanksha Sharma, in a complaint pertaining to defamation suit filed by the cricketer’s mother Shabnam Singh. Akanksha is the estranged wife of Zoraver Singh, brother of Yuvraj Singh.

The charges against Akanksha Sharma have been framed under Section 499 (defamation) read with Section 500 of Indian Penal Code by the court of Harjot Singh Gill, JMIC (Judicial Magistrate First Class). The matter is scheduled for hearing on May 28.

The complaint against Akanksha Sharma has been filed by Shabnam Singh after the former defamed the latter and her family on the sets of Bigg Boss season 10.

Shabnam Singh in her complaint had stated that marriage of her son Zoraver Singh was solemnised with the accused (Akanksha) on February 22, 2014, as per Sikh rituals. No dowry at all was ever taken or accepted or even demanded at any time of marriage. “The son of the complainant, Zoraver Singh Bundhel, was a victim of immense amount of indifference from the accused which is short of mental cruelty and the accused was also suspected of being on substance abuse which was not disclosed by her parents before marriage. Further, complainant gave every possible support by counselling her and tried to persuade her to quit drugs,” read the complaint filed by Shabnam Singh.

Shabnam had alleged that the accused appeared in the television show called Big Biss 10, where she deliberately made false imputations with intention of defaming and maligning her image and her family members, which resulted in all the other contestants believing that it was the complainant and her family members who had tortured the accused. After the accused was eliminated from Big Boss 10, she gave various interviews where she defamed Shabnam and her family members, as per the complaint.

The complaint also alleged that Akanksha spoke to media channels about her broken marriage and the alleged torture she was subjected to by her mother-in-law, Shabnam Singh. Due to these allegations, Shabnam said that people distanced themselves from her and made open remarks against her of being a double-faced woman.

Shabnam stated that she had always remained a dedicated mother and invested her entire life in raising two sons, one of whom is international cricketer. She said that the allegations levelled by Akanksha are baseless and false.