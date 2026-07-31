Court dismisses second bail plea of Hyderabad man arrested for circulating ‘misleading’ video linked to PM Modi

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A Chandigarh court has dismissed the second regular bail application of a Hyderabad-based man, who was arrested in connection with a case registered over allegedly circulating a fake and misleading video linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.
The case pertains to an FIR registered on April 19 at Sector 26 police station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.
Seeking bail, Hassan Mohiduddin Siddiqui, 44, through his counsel, argued that he had been falsely implicated, had remained in custody for over two-and-a-half months, and that the investigation had been completed with the chargesheet already filed.
The defence also submitted that the prosecution case was based on documentary and technical evidence, leaving no scope for tampering with the investigation. It further contended that similarly worded social media posts by others had not resulted in coercive action.
Opposing the plea, the prosecution submitted that technical investigation linked the social media account and the mobile number used for the post to the accused. It argued that the material shared was “provocative, objectionable and capable of inciting communal disharmony and disturbing peace and order”, and contended that further aspects of the case were yet to be unearthed while other accused were yet to be arrested.
Dismissing the plea, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Sonali Singh observed that presentation of challan in the court is not a ground to grant bail to the accused/applicant, especially when there are serious allegations against the accused.
“Hence, keeping in view these facts and circumstances and the gravity of the offences and seriousness of the allegations, no ground is made out to release the accused on bail,” the court held.
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