Court dismisses second bail plea of Hyderabad man arrested for circulating ‘misleading’ video linked to PM Modi

“Hence, keeping in view these facts and circumstances and the gravity of the offences and seriousness of the allegations, no ground is made out to release the accused on bail,” the court held.

A Chandigarh court has dismissed the second regular bail application of a Hyderabad-based man, who was arrested in connection with a case registered over allegedly circulating a fake and misleading video linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

The case pertains to an FIR registered on April 19 at Sector 26 police station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

Seeking bail, Hassan Mohiduddin Siddiqui, 44, through his counsel, argued that he had been falsely implicated, had remained in custody for over two-and-a-half months, and that the investigation had been completed with the chargesheet already filed.