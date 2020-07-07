Court dismisses bail plea of diamond merchant in six cases

Walia had been sentenced two years in prison in six different cases of cheque dishonour, amounting to Rs 13.53 crores on the complaint of Ashok Mittal. (Representational Image) Walia had been sentenced two years in prison in six different cases of cheque dishonour, amounting to Rs 13.53 crores on the complaint of Ashok Mittal. (Representational Image)

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge on Monday dismissed the bail plea of a Mohali-based diamond merchant in six cases of cheque dishonour of Rs 13.53 crore.

The court of ADJ Gagangeet Kaur, dismissed six bail applications of accused Vikas Walia, after he did not appear before the court and also failed to deposit the amount of Rs 13.53 crore, which he was ordered to pay to complainant, Ashok Mittal.

Walia had been sentenced two years in prison in six different cases of cheque dishonour, amounting to Rs 13.53 crores on the complaint of Ashok Mittal, who was lured by Walia on the pretext of doing business of diamonds at a showroom at Chandigarh.

However, Walia had filed an appeal against the sentence at the Additional District and Sessions Court.

Since he was sentenced to less than three years in prison, he was granted bail on the condition that he will have to pay 20 per cent of the Rs 2 crore compensation amount to complainant within 60 days of the appeal filed at the ADJ Court.

However, the accused did not comply with the order, following which the Additional District and Sessions Judge Gagan Geet Kaur, dismissed bail bonds of Walia and gave directions to the JMIC court to initiate a process of re-arresting him.

Walia failed to appear in the JMIC’s court also, even after the passage of 30 days since a proclamation was issued against him. He was thus declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO).

Walia was then arrested in April from Solan (Himachal Pradesh) on a tip off by the PO Cell of Chandigarh, and was sent to Burail jail, Chandigarh.

Walia, however, again filed a bail application in the district court, which was dismissed on Monday.

