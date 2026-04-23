‘Insufficient grounds’: Amritsar court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of Laljit Bhullar’s father

In his plea, Sukhdev Bhullar accuses the police of working under pressure

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
2 min readAmritsarApr 23, 2026 09:28 AM IST
The court observed that the SCCL had consistently and near-uniformly classified workers with grave, identifiable, and permanent disabilities, such as amputation, severe neurological deficits, loss of vision, advanced cardiomyopathy, chronic renal failure, and seizure disorders with structural brain pathology, under the “general debility” category.An Amritsar court on Wednesday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, father of jailed AAP MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar, in the Gagandeep Randhawa suicide case, clearing the way for his arrest. (Representational Image)
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In a setback to former Punjab transport minister and AAP Patti MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar, the District and Sessions Court in Amritsar on Wednesday dismissed an anticipatory bail plea of his father, 76-year-old Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, in connection with the abetment to suicide case of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) district manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.

Laljit Bhullar, his father and his personal assistant Dilbag Singh, alias Baaga, were booked after Randhawa died allegedly by suicide after consuming poison on March 21, alleging months of harassment over tenders in Patti and Khemkaran areas. The trio was booked in the FIR No. 52 registered — hours after Bhullar resigned — at the Ranjit Avenue police station under sections 108 (abetment to suicide), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The court dismissed the anticipatory bail application, citing insufficient grounds, despite Sukhdev Bhullar in his plea alleging that the police were working under pressure.

“After the registration of the present case, all political persons, on account of political reasons and rivalry, started raising the issue. Not only this, but the matter in question has become a media trial. Even police officers are acting under the pressure of political persons as well as mediapersons. However, in the case, given the totality of the circumstances, it cannot be considered to be a case for which the present application can be considered to be the abettor of the crime,” Sukhdev Bhullar stated in his plea.

Sukhdev Bhullar in the application claimed “no overt act or direct involvement”, and noted that he was “named only as the main accused Laljit’s father”. “Randhawa’s video, recorded before the suicide, mentioned only the minister, not Sukhdev. And, FIR allegations stemmed from hearsay by complainant Upinder Kaur, Randhawa’s wife, who witnessed nothing,” Sukhdev said in his application.

Highlighting his age, multiple ailments, clean record and willingness to cooperate in probes, Sukhdev Bhullar said there was “no need for my custody since nothing was to be recovered”.

According to the FIR, the minister and his PA threatened Randhawa’s family over WhatsApp calls, stating they knew the schools where three children attended and the location of his wife’s workplace.

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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