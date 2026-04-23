‘Insufficient grounds’: Amritsar court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of Laljit Bhullar’s father

An Amritsar court on Wednesday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, father of jailed AAP MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar, in the Gagandeep Randhawa suicide case, clearing the way for his arrest. (Representational Image)

In a setback to former Punjab transport minister and AAP Patti MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar, the District and Sessions Court in Amritsar on Wednesday dismissed an anticipatory bail plea of his father, 76-year-old Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, in connection with the abetment to suicide case of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) district manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.

Laljit Bhullar, his father and his personal assistant Dilbag Singh, alias Baaga, were booked after Randhawa died allegedly by suicide after consuming poison on March 21, alleging months of harassment over tenders in Patti and Khemkaran areas. The trio was booked in the FIR No. 52 registered — hours after Bhullar resigned — at the Ranjit Avenue police station under sections 108 (abetment to suicide), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.