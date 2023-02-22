Court to Chaurasia: Furnish fresh bail bonds by March 3

Stating that “arrest not only deprives right of personal liberty but also causes mental agony, stress and tarnish reputation of entire family,” the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) granted interim relief to journalist Deepak Chaurasia and ordered him to appear before trial court to furnish fresh bail bonds.

Chaurasia had moved HC seeking quashing of order dated February 4, 2022, whereby Additional Sessions Judge, Gurugram, had declined the application of the petitioner seeking permanent exemption from personal appearance and further canceled the bail bonds.

The case pertains to an FIR based on a complaint filed by a minor girl’s relative on December 15, 2013 accusing three news channels of airing “morphed” videos. Former News Nation anchor Chaurasia is among eight people chargesheeted in 2020 and 2021 for airing “edited”, “obscene” videos of the then 10-year-old child and her family, and linking the video to the sexual assault case against self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.

Counsel for Chaurasia, senior advocate Vinod Ghai with Edward Augustine George submitted that the petitioner on account of his preoccupation which is interview of Uttar Pradesh CM could not appear before the trial court and sought exemption, however, the trial court vide impugned order dated February 4, 2022, dismissed application and further canceled bail bonds.

The petitioner is well known personality and there is no possibility of him fleeing. He does not want to delay the trial, however, on account of preoccupation, sometime he is unable to attend court. He is ready to pay costs of Rs 2 lakh for his non-appearance, contended Chaurasia’s counsel. The complainant’s counsel, however, submitted that exemption to the petitioner would amount to luxury and the court should not grant any luxury to the petitioner. He has intentionally delayed the trial and he is not ready to face trial.

Hearing the matter, Justice Jagmohan Bansal issued notice to the state for March 10, 2023 and said, “Right of personal liberty granted by Article 21 of the Constitution of India is one of the most pious and important fundamental right guaranteed by our Constitution. Arrest not only deprives right of personal liberty but also causes mental agony, stress and tarnish reputation of entire family.” The HC ordered that petitioner to appear before trial court on or before March 3, 2023, and on doing so, the trial court would release him on bail subject to furnishing of bail bonds and payment of Rs 2 lakh, as agreed, to be deposited with the PGI, Poor Patient Welfare Fund, Chandigarh.