Court awards 10-year RI to man in drug injection possession case

The investigation revealed that the accused was in possession of 16 Buprenorphine injections and 16 Pheniramine Maleate injections. He failed to produce any valid documents to justify their possession, leading to his immediate arrest.

A special court in Mohali has convicted the accused Chanpreet Singh, alias Channi, in a case involving possession of narcotic injections, sentencing him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The court observed that “drug trafficking poses a serious threat to society, and strict punishment is necessary in such cases”.

According to case details, on June 17, 2021, the CIA Staff Kharar received specific intelligence that the accused was involved in drug trafficking and vehicle theft, and was travelling from Ludhiana towards Mohali. Acting on the tip-off, the police set up a checkpoint near Khanpur Chowk village.