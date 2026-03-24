Court awards 10-year RI to man in drug injection possession case

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A special court in Mohali has convicted the accused Chanpreet Singh, alias Channi, in a case involving possession of narcotic injections, sentencing him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
The court observed that “drug trafficking poses a serious threat to society, and strict punishment is necessary in such cases”.
According to case details, on June 17, 2021, the CIA Staff Kharar received specific intelligence that the accused was involved in drug trafficking and vehicle theft, and was travelling from Ludhiana towards Mohali. Acting on the tip-off, the police set up a checkpoint near Khanpur Chowk village.
During the operation, a Brezza car was intercepted and searched. The police recovered narcotic injections concealed in the dashboard of the vehicle.
The investigation revealed that the accused was in possession of 16 Buprenorphine injections and 16 Pheniramine Maleate injections. He failed to produce any valid documents to justify their possession, leading to his immediate arrest.
During the trial, the defence argued that the accused had been falsely implicated. However, the prosecution maintained that the recovered contraband fell under commercial quantity, supported by strong evidence.
After evaluating witness testimonies, recovery evidence, and forensic reports, the court found the evidence credible and convicted the accused.
In its judgment, the court remarked that “drug addiction not only affects individuals but also harms society at large and fuels criminal activities”. It emphasised the need for stringent punishment to send a strong message.
The court sentenced the accused under Section 22(c) of the NDPS Act to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine. In case of non-payment of the fine, the accused will undergo an additional one-year imprisonment. The court also directed that the period already spent in custody be set off against the sentence.
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