Court orders attachment of Punjab Roadways workshop for failure to release conductor’s service dues

In subsequent proceedings, the court held the department’s action to be illegal and directed that his retiral dues be cleared. (ANI/File Photo)

A Chandigarh district court has ordered the attachment of a Punjab Roadways workshop in the Industrial Area after the transport undertaking failed to comply with its earlier directions in a service matter involving a retired employee.

The action follows an execution petition filed by Ashok Kumar, 63, a former conductor, who moved the court after the department did not implement orders passed in his favour nearly 18 months ago. The court had directed Punjab Roadways to release his pending salary, pension and other retirement benefits.

Taking note of the continued non-compliance, the court ordered the attachment of the workshop and cautioned that further coercive steps could be initiated if its directions are still not followed.