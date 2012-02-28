Court accepts criminal complaint against police

A local court,on Monday,admitted a criminal complaint against the Chandigarh Police in allegation of torture and illegal detention by a 29-year-old Dadumajra resident.

Sikander Sharma had approached the Court and had alleged torture at the hands of Sector 39 police on Sunday. He had accused the police of forcing him confess to a robbery which he had never committed. The next hearing is scheduled for March 22.

The medical report of Sikander Sharma,compiled by a board of doctors was also placed in the court and is reported to have confirmed that the accused was beaten and there were injury marks on his elbow and knees.

Meanwhile,the police also submitted their own medical report,which was done on Saturday when the victim was released from their custody. The court has set April 23 as the date for evidence process.

