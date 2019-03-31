Courier firm, franchise in a bind as rakhis land in France instead of UK

In 2016, two sisters, Jeevan Sharma and Shivani of Chandigarh, sent rakhis to their cousin at Thames, London, UK, through the franchise of DTDC courier company, but the rakhis worth Rs 450 were delivered to someone in France.

The Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, dismissing the appeal of DTDC, has upheld the order of the Consumer Forum of Mohali, wherein the courier firm and its franchise, Rishab Traders, have been directed to pay Rs 20,000 to the complainants as compensation besides Rs 5,000 as the cost of litigation and also to refund Rs 1,050 paid by the complainants.

Advocate Palwinder Singh Lucky, counsel for the complainants, said that after the commission dismissed the appeal of DTDC, “the firm and the franchise have given us a draft of Rs 26,000”.

As per the case, it was on August 13, 2016, that the Sharmas had sent rakhis to their cousin Kaminder Singh living at Thames, London, UK. The rakhi was sent through Rishab Traders, which own a franchise of DTDC company, and a receipt of Rs 1,050 was taken for the delivery of items. In 2016, rakhi festival fell on August 18, and the firm had assured the delivery of rakhis within a week. However, the rakhis did not reach the specified destination. When Jagdish Chander, father of the two sisters, checked the website of DTDC, it was shown that though the parcel was shipped to London on August 13, it was delivered in France on August 25.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Chander said, “We felt humiliated because of the non-delivery of rakhis. Moreover, Kaminder Singh did not send Rs 51,000 shagun to them, which he used to send every year on receiving rakhis. Finally, we moved the consumer forum.”

During the trial of the case in the Mohali forum, Bengaluru firm DTDC did not appear before the forum and were proceeded ex parte. However, its local agent, Rishab Traders, filed a short reply, claiming they just hold a franchise in Mohali.

After hearing the arguments and facts of the case, the forum held, “Rakhi is such a thing, which should reach the destination station on or before the day… In case such a parcel does not reach the station of destination or is not received by the relative to whom it is sent, then certainly emotions/sentiments of the sender are bound to be hurt.” On October 12, 2018, the forum ordered DTDC and its agent to jointly pay Rs 26,050 to the complainants.

The DTDC filed an appeal in the Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission against the order of the forum on December 27, 2018, arguing that the order of the forum should be set aside as it is wrong and illegal, and has been passed without properly appreciating the facts and circumstances of the case. Also, the compensation of Rs 20,000 has been awarded by the forum without giving any concrete reasoning.

However, the commission dismissed the appeal of the firm on March 20, and upheld the forum order.