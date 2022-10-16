Couple injured after being hit by Cabinet Minister Baljit Kaur’s escort vehicle

A COUPLE riding on a motorcycle were severely injured after being hit by a speeding Gypsy, which was part of the cavalcade of Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur, at Sector 27-28 light point on Saturday.

The incident took place around 9 pm. Sources said that the driver of the escort vehicle hit the motorcyclist, lost control and halted on the footpath. The driver was also injured.

The man and the woman as well as the driver of the Gypsy have been admitted to GMCH 32.Sources said that when accident took place, the minster had crossed the light point.

The injured couple were taken to the hospital in private vehicle. Later an eyewitness tweeted about the accident.

When contacted, Station House Officer Sector 26 police station, Inspector Maninder Singh, said, “The escort vehicle’s driver is injured as he banged his head. The matter is being verified.”