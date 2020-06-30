Couple booked for violating home quarantine

Four people, including two women, were booked for ‘spreading disease’ at Derabassi, after they attacked an official of the Animal Welfare Board. (Rerpesentational) Four people, including two women, were booked for ‘spreading disease’ at Derabassi, after they attacked an official of the Animal Welfare Board. (Rerpesentational)

In accordance with the DC’s order to the police, to take legal action against people violating quarantine protocol, Handesra police booked a couple for jumping home quarantine on Monday.

Police said, Sukhbir Singh and his wife, residents of Antala village, have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Section 3 of the Epidemic Act.

IO, ASI Krishan Chand said that the couple was mandated home quarantine by the health department, but they broke the protocol and came out of their house. “Someone informed the health department, following which a team visited their residence and found that the couple was not following the quarantine protocol,” he added.

4 booked for assault, spreading disease

Four people, including two women, were booked for ‘spreading disease’ at Derabassi, after they attacked an official of the Animal Welfare Board. The incident took place when the official was visiting an area where stray dogs were allegedly assaulted.

Coronavirus Explained As streaming gains new releases in lockdown, what's at stake for big screens?

Dealing with Covid-19: Lessons from the experience of Sri Lanka

Lessons from immune response of most severe Covid patients Click here for more

Gobind Chaudhary, Rajiv Mohan Rai, Absra Jahan and Darshan Kaur were arrested by the police. The complainant in the case, Inder Sidhu, told The Indian Express that when he went to the society and tried to speak to the residents, some people attacked him and locked him in a room. A complaint was registered under relevant sections.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd