Country’s tallest air purifier to be installed in Chandigarh on trial basis

The Transport Area in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 has been selected for the installation of India’s tallest air purifier filter. The area was picked out of five probable locations, Sector 17, Sukhna Lake, Industrial Area Phase 1, and ISBT-43. The 23-m air purifier will be installed for free on a trial basis.

The purifier unit will clean the air of at least 1 km radius. The equipment will also display the air quality index of the air that it will inhale and the air that it will exhale. The air purifier will function through electricity.

Director UT Environment Department Debendra Dalai said, “We selected the Transport Area in Sector 26, as it is one of the most polluted and crowded places in Chandigarh.”

Sources in the environment department said, “The Delhi-based private company, Pious Air Pvt Ltd, will install the purifier.”

Though the installation of the air purifier will be free of cost, it will require electricity and water. The expenses of electricity and water will be borne by the UT Administration.

Tender for 10 small air purifiers cancelled

UT Environment Department cancelled the tenders for inviting bids for the installation of at least 10 small air purifiers at locations with poor air quality in Chandigarh.