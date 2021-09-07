Country’s tallest air purification tower to be inaugurated today

A 24-METER-LONG outdoor air purification tower will to be inaugurated on Tuesday, which is being celebrated as International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies. The installation of the tower was among the top listed projects in Chandigarh, which were scheduled to be completed within 100 days after the joining of Adviser Dharampal.

Adviser Dharampal will inaugurate it.

The tower, which is stated to be the tallest in the country, has been installed at Transport Light Point (TPT) on Madhya Marg, one of the most populated points due to the heavy traffic pressure and nearby transport area.

The air purification tower, which is capable of purifying the air of the radius of around 1 km, was installed by Pious Air Pvt Ltd, a Delhi based firm.

“The purifier unit will be able to clean the air of the radius of around 1 km. This is the tallest air purifier tower in the country. The equipment will also show the quality index of the air it inhales and the quality index of the air it will exhale. The air purifier functions through electricity,” said Debendra Dalai, chairman, Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee.

Since the installation work was started in February, the tower has become an attraction point for the general public. Earlier, its inauguration was delayed due to the rains. On August 23, a smog tower with the capacity of purifying 1,000 cubic meter air per second with a radius of around 1km was inaugurated in Delhi by CM Arvind Kejriwal.