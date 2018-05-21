Country’s cheapest bicycle to be priced at Rs 1,999, says Hero Cycles

The model is aimed at daily commuters who use bicycles to get to work, schools or hospitals. (Express Photo) The model is aimed at daily commuters who use bicycles to get to work, schools or hospitals. (Express Photo)

HERO CYCLES Sunday announced that the “cheapest bicycle in the country” would be priced at Rs 1,999. The model is aimed at daily commuters who use bicycles to get to work, markets, schools or hospitals. It will be known as ‘upgraded Roadster model’, company sources said.

In April, the company’s MD Pankaj Munjal had announced to slash prices of basic bicycle by Rs 500. This had not gone down well with many bicycle industrialists who said it would directly affect the small industries. Munjal, however, said, “Our new roadster will not be a rehash of the old model, but an entirely new product, built from the ground up.”

Hero Cycles has not yet announced a launch date. In a statement, Munjal said, “the upgraded Roadster will have a technologically advanced steel frame that will enable 50 per cent higher load-carrying capacity while reducing weight on the ride. A thorough geometry promises to refine the ride quality without compromising on quality. There will also be chemically treated, rust-free parts that increase the longevity of the bike in adverse weather conditions.”

According to Munjal, the new roadster will be based on global processes, that will give each bike unique IPs which means that any attempts to produce cheaper duplicates will be met with severe legal consequences for competitors and their associated spare part manufacturers.

