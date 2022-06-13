scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Country emerging as new India under Modi: Ravi Kishan

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 13, 2022 2:33:06 am
Ravi Kishan

A rally and public meeting was organised by the Chandigarh BJP at Mauli Jagaran, Vikas Nagar, to commemorate eight years of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhojpuri artiste and Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan participated and addressed the public meeting.

MP Kishan explained in detail the work done by the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last eight years. He said that the country has been emerging as a New India since 2014 under the leadership of Modi.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, Kishan said that the AAP government in Punjab has proved to be a failure at every level.

He paid tribute to Sidhu Moosewala as an artiste and held the Punjab government responsible for his murder.

He alleged that “Moosewala was killed because of the incompetence of the Punjab government”.

On this occasion, BJP state president Arun Sood welcomed the chief guest and other guests and thanked the people for coming to the rally in large numbers.
Sood said that in the last eight years, while many historical works have been done by the Central government, in Chandigarh also during the last eight years, unprecedented work had been done.

