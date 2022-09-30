Councillors lash out at engg wing for pits dug up by telecom firms in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Municipal councillors came down heavily on the civic body’s engineering wing for allowing telecommunication companies to dig up multiple pits across the city to lay cables.

The issue was raised during the general house meeting Thursday by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Prem Lata. “My entire sector has been dug up and during the rains, the condition has grown terrible. It becomes difficult for people to commute. What is the use of carrying out cleanliness in my ward when the same area would be dug up?” she said.

Congress councillors Gurpreet Singh and Gurbax Rawat said that officers are not keeping a check on the pits being dug up and do not bother to cover them up either, leaving them open for several days.

BJP Councillor Harpreet Babla also raised her reservation in this regard. “My entire sector has been dug up. This is no way. I have been getting complaints from my sector residents,” she said, adding that it becomes difficult for people to commute especially senior citizens and those with spine issues.

When MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra asked the Superintending Engineer Inderjeet Gulati to respond, Gulati said that the companies were laying cables for 4G network, for which the civic body has given them a No Objection Certificate. “Moreover, whatever is being allowed is being done according to the government’s policy,” he said.

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said that a committee comprising area councillors and concerned officials should be constituted to ensure the pits are covered once the work is completed.

“A proper schedule also be prepared which highlights the days when cables would be laid down in different areas and then the area councillor should be informed. Also, the councillor should be informed which company has been given the permission along with a deadline for the project’s completion,” Gurpreet said.

Lata later said, “ I would rather suggest that a CBI probe be carried out. Responsibility of the officer who allows this must be checked. I will not let this work be done in my ward…”