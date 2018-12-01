Councillor’s husband threatened me: Municipal Commissioner Yadav

IN A House session packed with high drama, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s most senior official on Friday accused the husband of a councillor of threatening him over the phone for taking action against people using illegal water pumps.

Municipal Commissioner, an IAS officer, told the House that in a call that lasted 12 minutes, the BJP councillor’s husband demanded to know “tumhari himmat kaise hui (how did you dare)” to take action against illegal water boosting pumps, known locally as tullu pumps.

Yadav said he won’t name the man because he was not a member of the House but his identity became apparent when councillor Chanderwati Shukla of the BJP declared that her husband goes with her in the ward “and has the right to speak”.

Chanderwati’s husband Pappu Shukla was sitting in the visitors’ gallery when Yadav spoke. The whole House heard him in shocked silence.

On November 21, officials of MC had gone on a drive to remove illegal pumps the use of which is widespread across Chandigarh sectors.

Addressing Shukla and all the other councillors in the House, Commissioner Yadav said, “I was in a meeting with the Adviser when I got the threatening phone call. All kinds of words were used. I was asked how did you dare to take action… I am telling everyone here that I am only following bylaws.”

Replying to Yadav, Chanderwati Shukla said that “he is my husband and he accompanies me in the ward meeting people”.

She said, “Pati hain wo mere…phone nahi kar sakte? (He is my husband, can’t he make a phone call?)”

Yadav asked: “In what capacity? On what authority is he threatening me? You had called me from your number but you gave the phone to him. Next time I won’t tolerate it… I will send a force and will also initiate action.”

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline later, Pappu Shukla said, “Did you all see his dictatorial attitude in the House? Can’t a resident of Chandigarh make a call to him? When the officials came to take action that day, people started protesting against my wife and BJP… that time amidst the protest she handed over the phone to me and the situation had to be controlled. It is the corporation’s responsibility to make water available to people because water doesn’t reach upper floors. These poor people spend money buying these pumps so that they can have access to water. Before removing these pumps, they should provide basic amenity of water first.”

Shukla added, “Moreover, I did not misbehave with him as he is telling everyone. I just told him that people are abusing and protesting against us. And he told me, ‘you don’t teach me about where I have to get these motors removed and where not’.”

Pappu Shukla said commissioner was “biased” against his wife, and the drive against illegal pumps was “deliberately” launched from her ward. “It was an act of revenge,” Pappu alleged while referring to the last House meeting in which his wife had brought bottles full of dirty water which was being supplied.