Councillors fail to give back laptops or make payments

A total of 13 former councillors have not returned their official laptops to the Municipal Corporation despite no longer being a part of the civic body. With some having lost the elections earlier this year and the nominated councillors completing their term,the councillors were sent notices either to return the laptops or pay around Rs 29,000 if they wanted to retain these. However,13 of them have failed to do either.

The 35 elected and nominated councillors in the Municipal Corporation were given laptops last year which was the last year of the previous term of the civic body. With elections held this year,a new set of councillors have been elected.

From the previous term six councillors made a comeback,while the others lost. While these six can retain their laptops the others were asked to return the laptops or pay money after calculating the depreciation in cost.

Meanwhile,four former councillors have made payment to retain the laptop. These include Brig K S Chandpuri (Retd),Chander Mukhi Sharma,S K Jagota and Dr Amrit Bolaria. While councillors Pardeep Chhabra,H C Kalyan,Sheela Devi,Rajesh Gupta,Harjinder Kaur and Gurcharan Dass Kala who were re-elected would retain their laptops.

Pallav Mukherjee who is among the defaulters said that he would want to retain his laptop. I have been using the laptop and so want to retain it as it has lot of data. However,I have been told by someone to wait for a while before making the payment, he said.

Another former councillor Anil Dubey said,I will retain the laptop as it is being used. I was out of station and could not deposit the money. I will be depositing it in the coming days.

During the previous term of the civic body,the councillors had mooted the proposal that they should be provided with laptops. However,the proposal was rejected twice before finally it was agreed upon.

The councillors were given laptops that cost around Rs 45,000 each. While proposals were mooted that these be put to use and the agenda for the meetings of the General House be made available online. The proposal never took off.

In fact,many of the councillors could not use the laptop.

The classes that were arranged to teach the councillors witnessed little response. Now with a new set of councillors taking over,the proposal to provide laptops to them has been mooted.

Former councillor Jatinder Bhatia also said that he was out of station and would be returning the laptop to the civic body. He said that the price being charged by the MC was quite high and he would rather return it.

Meanwhile Devinder Singh Babla said that the MC officials have not given them any intimation about the amount to be paid if the laptop is to be retained or when it should be returned. An official of the MC said that notices have been sent twice to the councillors asking them to return the laptops or make payments if these were to be retained.

Since some have not done either,a decision would be taken on the further course of action.

