‘Councillors didn’t meet expectations; RWAs may contest MC polls’

In a meeting to discuss and strategise the role of RWAs in the upcoming municipal elections, the members of City Forum of Welfare Organizations (CFORWO) unanimously noted that the state of civic delivery in Chandigarh has drastically deteriorated in the past decade. The RWA meeting was held at the Community Centre in Sector 44 on Sunday.

Top office bearers of all known residents’ welfare apex bodies including FOSWAC, CHBRWF, GHRWF, CRAWFED, VOGHS, PU-RWA, Doctors-RWA, and Institutions-RWA attended the meeting, alongside independents RWAs of the city.

Vinod Vashisht, Convener of CFORWO, said, “Majority of councilors have failed to deliver as per the residents’ expectations and if need is felt, RWAs will contest the polls. Next week, we are going to start an online survey with a target of 2,500 respondents, representing every 100th household of the city, to find out and share with residents the top-10 performing councilors from the current MC house.” He added that the meeting went well and many views and suggestions were put forward.

Pankaj Gupta, Chief Spokesman, FOSWAC stressed the need of choosing educated, honest people who are publicly appreciated. He said that people should shun away petty party politics and only vote candidate on their face values. Major DP Singh, Patron, CRAWFED said that the initiative of coming together would act as warning bells for local political parties. He added that the city is full of well aware and educated people who should come forward to contest elections.

Prof Nirmal Dutt, Chairman, CHBRWF said “Bureaucracy, MC, and RWA’s are the three power centres in the City; the RWA’s can become the most powerful tool of change, if people, rather than being petitioners only, also become campaigners and show the strength of numbers.”

MN Shukla, President of Voice of Group Housing Societies (VOGHS) said that people of southern belt group housing societies are fed up of non-resident representatives failing to solve issues. “We are going to field our own candidates in upcoming MC elections in two wards represented by co-operative group housing”, Shukla said.

Mritunjay Kumar, from PU-RWA and President, PUTA said, “University residents from both sector 14 and 25 campuses suffered most during Covid lockdown as they were forgotten about by both councilors and bureaucrats. There is strong need to develop a strong city-wide apolitical group like CFORWO and we are happy to be associated.”

Dyal Krishan, President of Dadumajra Joint Action Committee said that all residents of dadumajra neighborhoods have decided to not vote non-residents and support residents.