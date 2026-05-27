Councillors across party lines unite against Commissioner, threaten boycott of House meetings

The standoff is likely to further deepen tensions between the elected councillors and the officials with the latter refusing to budge.

A fresh confrontation is brewing in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) as councillors across party lines have come together against the Municipal Commissioner, alleging that agendas being passed by elected representatives are not being implemented and are being sidelined.

In a rare show of unity, several councillors across all major parties held a meeting on Tuesday and decided to boycott the upcoming MC House and committee meetings if their concerns are not addressed.

Though a few Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors stayed away from the meeting, a majority of representatives from the BJP and the Congress present reached a consensus on boycotting the MC House meeting where the Commissioner is present.