Councillors across party lines unite against Commissioner, threaten boycott of House meetings

The development comes at a time when the civic body is already facing criticism over sanitation issues, pending development works and financial chaos.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readMay 27, 2026 11:27 AM IST
CommissionerThe standoff is likely to further deepen tensions between the elected councillors and the officials with the latter refusing to budge.
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A fresh confrontation is brewing in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) as councillors across party lines have come together against the Municipal Commissioner, alleging that agendas being passed by elected representatives are not being implemented and are being sidelined.

In a rare show of unity, several councillors across all major parties held a meeting on Tuesday and decided to boycott the upcoming MC House and committee meetings if their concerns are not addressed.

Though a few Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors stayed away from the meeting, a majority of representatives from the BJP and the Congress present reached a consensus on boycotting the MC House meeting where the Commissioner is present.

“As per the (Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976) Act, the House is considered supreme and if despite passing agendas the same are not being acted upon or implemented then what is the use. So we all have decided that we will now not attend any House meeting and boycott these,” Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi, who attended the meeting said.

“Look at the plight that even public health staff have been deployed at the dumping ground. If you have a private company to do this work then why is the public health wing asked to be there,” the councillor added.

The councillors alleged that developmental works in wards are being delayed, files are not being cleared on time and elected representatives are not being taken into confidence on important administrative matters even when key agendas have been passed in the House. Several councillors claimed repeated requests regarding sanitation, road repair, water supply and pending civic projects have gone unanswered despite multiple reminders to the civic administration.

Sources said councillors from different political parties expressed anger over what they termed the “bureaucratic functioning” of the Municipal Corporation, accusing the Commissioner’s office of bypassing public representatives.

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They also discussed submitting a joint representation to the UT Administration seeking intervention in the matter.

Some councillors warned that if the situation continues, they may intensify their protest. As of now they will collectively stay away from House proceedings, a move that could affect the functioning of the civic body.

“There is growing frustration among councillors as public grievances are increasing while elected representatives are left without adequate authority. Moreover we have elections here,” Congress councillor Sachin Galav said after the meeting.

The development comes at a time when the civic body is already facing criticism over sanitation issues, pending development works and financial chaos.

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The standoff is likely to further deepen tensions between the elected councillors and the officials with the latter refusing to budge.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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