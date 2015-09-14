Councillor who fought for community centres in Mohali says GMADA doing nothing

The community centre in Sector 65, Mohali. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

THE COMMUNITY centres which the police vacated following a long legal battle with a councillor are now crying for attention of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

Congress councillor Kuljeet Singh Bedi, who fought the legal battle with the police to get all the 11 community centres vacated, maintains that all the centres are in a dilapidated state and of no use to the people. There are no AC halls, electricity is erratic and there is no facility of drinking water in these centres.

According to Bedi, all the community centres, if maintained properly, can provide a great benefit to people who have to book costly marriage palaces for organising functions. He says he has taken up the matter with GMADA many times but to no avail.

“These centres are very spacious, people have no need to spend hefty amounts on marriage palaces but the condition of all these centres is pitiable. GMADA is doing nothing for their maintenance,” adds Bedi.

Mayor Kulwant Singh says that he will take up the issue with GMADA and also consider the idea of bringing the community centres under the MC’s control.

GMADA Chief Administrator A K Sinha says that the issue is under his consideration and he will direct the department concerned to prepare an estimate of the repair work following which the work to repair all the community centres will be started.

There are a total of 11 community centres in the city. Earlier, the community centres in Phase 1, Phase 11 and Mataur village were in the possession of the district police. But the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2013 ordered the police to vacate all the centres and hand these over to GMADA so that these can be used by the common man.

The community centre in Phase 3b1 is still not vacated as the district court is functioning there.

The community centres which were vacated do not have proper drinking water supply. The buildings are in urgent need

of repair.

