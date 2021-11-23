Councillor on party hopping, fails to deliver on promises

It was a tumultuous tenure for councillor Satish Kainth who in this tenure as a councillor had to switch his party again.

Be it contesting against the party’s official candidate when he was in the BJP or being at loggerheads with the Commissioner, Kainth has done it all. Kainth represents ward no. 11 that comprises sectors 53 (Nehru Colony), 54, 55 (Housing Board), 55 Indira, Kamal and Adarsh Colony, furniture shops, Sector 56, Rehabilitation Colony, Palsora, and Palsora village.

There were times when Kainth was even suspended from the General House. In the year when Kalia was fielded as the mayoral candidate, Kainth was known for creating a ruckus in the House against Kalia. He even contested as an Independent rebel candidate but lost to Kalia in 2019. Following the incident, he was then suspended and he joined back the Congress — the party where he originally came from.

Kainth may be known in the General House for his vocal nature but his ward residents say that he is known for doing nothing in his ward.

The residents of the ward said that Kainth forgot to keep his promises all these five years.

Sardara Singh, president of Sector 55 Residents Welfare Association, spoke about the top three pending issues of their ward for more than a decade.

These issues not just included severe waterlogging in many areas but residents complained of not having any community centre and no work on development of green belt.

“Ever since, Mohali administration has stopped free flow of stormwater entering their residential areas from Chandigarh side through a High Court order, Chandigarh MC has been just sitting idle without any planning and work in place to handle storm, rainwater and sewerage water emanating from the areas. Sewer lines remain blocked every other day and the dirty water with foul smell coming out on streets is a common sight,” Sardara Singh said.

He added, “At times, there is a waterlogging up to two feet and we have to hunt for places in nearby parks where we have to park our vehicles.”

On the promises made by the councillor, he mentioned, “Councillor had promised to set up a big green belt, but nothing has happened. We have no idea when the work on the promised community centre would get completed. Residents are also having tough times due to inordinate delay in starting of CTU local bus service. We haven’t heard a word about it.”

Daljit Singh Palsora, former Palsora sarpanch and president, Pendu Sangarsh Committee, Chandigarh, stated that their area doesn’t even have basic civic amenities.

“Our area lacks even the basic civic services. The primary school in our vicinity has been discontinued without any reason for the last five years. Sewerage system remains blocked for most of the times. Dharmshala of the area suffers sheer neglect with no upkeep by MC at all,” Daljit Singh stated.

He added, “Earlier, village panchayat was maintaining it well and even earning some revenue out of it. Work for the phirni road has been incomplete for more than a year. If we see, in the last five years, no high-ups have visited us. It seems like we have been left orphaned and we are not part of Chandigarh.”

The residents also stated that the biggest problem they are facing is that of blocked sewerage. “The biggest problem being faced by nearly 4,000 tenements of the Sector 56 colonies and flats is absence of any work in solving overflowing and blocked sewerage. Last two councillors have virtually failed to meet residents’ expectations. Besides, construction malba is strewn at many places across roads. MC should remove it and take to its C&D facility for processing,” said Tarlochan Singh, president, Joint Action Committee, Sector 56 Colonies.

Joginder Singh, general secretary of Joint Action Committee of Sector 56, said, “Ours is a representative body of 22 residential associations of Sector 56. We have already requested MC Commissioner and area councillor to provide a road cut with traffic point or rotary at inner entry/exist on road diving sectors 55 & 56 as otherwise we have to take a detour from Mohali to enter our sector. As road recarpeting of the said road is under construction, it’s best time to do it for the MC. Also, there is no regular sweeping and waste removal from the green belts,” Joginder Singh said.

ACHIEVEMENTS

While speaking to The Indian Express, Satish Kainth said that he has got several works done in the ward.

“I got a community centre in Sector 56 made with several facilities, including a gym. A community centre was lacking in our ward and I got one for the residents. Then there was a huge problem of water pressure of those living on upper floors and I got a tubewell for them. Water couldn’t reach the upper floors in a house. I also got open-air gyms and swings for people and kids of the ward,” Kainth said.

The councillor added, “I got paver blocks laid again in the streets and also got PCC tiles laid at several other places,”