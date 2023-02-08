Cotton arrival in north zone down by at least 10 lakh bales this season

Cotton arrival in the country’s north zone, which includes Punjab, Haryana, Ganganagar circle, and lower Rajasthan, was down by at least 10 lakh bales compared to the corresponding figures till January 31 last season.

According to data provided by Indian Cotton Association Limited (ICAL), 26.17 lakh bales arrived this season till January 31, as against 36.84 lakh bales last season in the corresponding period. It was also way below the estimated cotton arrival quantity this season (40.91 lakh bales).

One bale is equal to 170 kg of ginned cotton (cotton separated from cotton seed).

According to the ICAL, around 1.33 lakh bales arrived in Punjab till January 31, as against 5.55 lakh bales last season in the corresponding time frame. This season, 2.82 lakh bales were expected to arrive in mandis (grain markets), much lower than the 7.19 lakh bales that arrived last season.

In Punjab, cotton crops got damaged because of unfavourable weather conditions during the season and the attack of various diseases.

In Haryana, 12.03 lakh bales were estimated to arrive this season, as against the 15.05 lakh bales that arrived last time. But till January 31, only 5.97 lakh bales have arrived as against the 10.11 lakh bales that had arrived in the same period last season.

In Rajasthan, around 19.50 lakh bales arrived, as against 22 lakh bales in the same period last season. Rajasthan’s Ganganagar circle witnessed the arrival of 11.20 lakh bales, as against 13.10 lakh bales last season. Last season, 16.26 lakh bales arrived in the entire season, and this year, 16.63 lakh bales are expected to arrive.

In lower Rajasthan, 8.29 lakh bales arrived till January 31, as against 8.97 lakh bales in the same period last time. This season, the expected arrival is 10.41 lakh bales, as against the total arrival of 9.86 lakh bales last season.

Last season, 47.24 lakh bales arrived in the entire north zone and lower Rajasthan. In Punjab, cotton is grown in the cotton belt districts, including Bathinda, Fazilka, Mansa, Muktsar Sahib, Sangrur, Barnala, Faridkot and Moga.

The rate of raw cotton (unginned, not separated from cotton seed) is between Rs 8,000 to 9.000 per quintal, which is way above the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,726 and Rs 6,380 per quintal for medium and long staple raw unginned cotton, respectively.

In Punjab, the area under cotton is decreasing because in the last few years, various diseases, including white flies and pink bollworms, have been attacking the crop. Also, the farmers need a timely water supply in the canals in the cotton belt at the time of sowing, due to which the cotton sowing got delayed, and farmers prefer to sow other timely crops.

Every year, the canal department of the state starts its canal repair work in April, while cotton sowing starts after April 15. With this repair work, the water supply in canals is stopped for 20 days to one-month period, which is the best time for cotton sowing.

The agriculture department officials have written to the state government several times to complete canal repair work before cotton sowing begins. Still, there needs to be more coordination, and canal work is only completed after sowing time.