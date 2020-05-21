Costlier and sanitised rides: The new auto norms, those with symptoms not to be allowed in autos

After the implementation of single passenger limit in autos, a woman requests an auto driver to allow her to travel with her blind husband in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Express photo by Jaipal Singh After the implementation of single passenger limit in autos, a woman requests an auto driver to allow her to travel with her blind husband in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

As autos started plying across the Tricity, the one passenger rule mandated by the Centre left many confused and unsure. While Mohali auto drivers allowed two passengers to ride in their auto, drivers in Chandigarh and Panchkula allowed only one passenger.

The Haryana transport authority on Wednesday allowed two passengers to travel together in autos.

In orders passed by the Haryana Transport Commissioner, two passengers plus the driver in auto rickshaws, cabs, taxis, manual as well as E-rickshaws have been permitted. A pillion rider on two-wheeler has also been allowed. However, both are supposed to wear helmets, masks, and gloves. Maxi cabs can also ply with half of the total seating capacity in Haryana.

The Ministry of Home Affairs allowed auto rides three days ago, but Jaswinder Singh, president of the auto union in Mohali has only received one ride from Phase 6 to Sector 43 of Chandigarh, for which he charged Rs 100. The scenario remains the same across the Tricity.

“There are no passengers. While many auto drivers left for their native states, some stayed back as well. We have not received any passengers and are running empty,” said Anil Thakur, president of the Chandigarh auto union.

One passenger per auto not justified

The Centre’s curb of one passenger at a time has added to the problem, said Anil. “There are already very few passengers who desperately need to reach somewhere. Now when people come in twos, how can we tell them that they should sit in different autos? If they had that much money, they would have had a driver and a car,” he said furiously.

The auto unions of both Panchkula and Chandigarh have written to their respective Deputy Commissioners for a change in the order.

In one such instance, a visually impaired man along with his wife had to be denied auto ride by rickshaw drivers. “They have made this policy where only one can sit at a time. I have always travelled with my wife and I did not know what to do when they refused to take both of us,” said Ram Singh (50). It was after police officers intervened and allowed the couple to travel together that they were ferried.

Sealed Panchkula border a nuisance

The border seal between Panchkula and Chandigarh is a huge nuisance not just for auto drivers but also passengers as the Tricity staggers to a new normal. With factories and offices reopened, several who wish to reach Chandigarh from Panchkula and vice versa are stopped at the borders.

Police personnel at the border check post told auto drivers to go ‘near to the borders as they will not be allowed to pass’, informed Raj Kumar. “We have to drop off our passengers to Sector 18 roundabout who then have to walk to the housing board lights and then get into another auto. How will our business resume like this? I have had to drop off a pregnant woman who must have walked so much. We don’t feel good doing it,” he said.

Fares increased

While drivers in Chandigarh and Panchkula have not hiked prices yet, Mohali drivers have already started charging extra for exclusive rides. Chandigarh and Panchkula auto unions are waiting for a reply from their administrations after which they will decide on the hiked fare.

Only people with masks to be allowed

The drivers have meanwhile taken responsibility of keeping their autos free of the coronavirus. “We have given explicit instructions to everybody to carry sanitisers and always have masks on. No passenger without mask will allowed to sit in the auto and even passengers who are found coughing/ sneezing will not be taken,” said Anil.

The Panchkula auto union conducted a drive on Tuesday morning to sanitise more than 1,000 autos. Anil has further organised the auto drivers of Chandigarh and has taken a call to not let any auto driver ‘hailing from hotspots to come out and ride autos, nor will autos be taken to such sectors.’

