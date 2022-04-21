Cost of Assembly: More taxes as central funds stop

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s demand to have a separate Assembly for Chandigarh will have tax-related ramifications for residents of the city.

A resolution to this effect was passed during a special House meeting of the Chandigarh civic body on April 7, during which 13 BJP councillors voted in favour. The AAP, Congress, and Akali members had staged a walkout.

Legal experts, however, have warned about the ramification of such a move, highlighting that a separate Vidhan Sabha would mean that all expenses incurred on the Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs — their salaries, residences and perks — will need to be paid by residents as in the form of additional taxes, as the Centre’s funding to a Union Territory will go.

Centre’s financing will cease

According to senior lawyer, Ajay Jagga, Chandigarh’s privilege to have funding from Centre as a Union territory governed by Centre will go once a Legislative Assembly is formed.

To make the Assembly sustain, revenue will need to be generated from the public in the form of taxes. Several taxes that are imposed in a state, which presently Chandigarh is immune to being a Union Territory, will have to be paid by residents.

Not just this, law making of the city will solely be in the hands of local councillors, many of who are businessmen aspiring to become MLAs.

Jagga, while speaking to The Indian Express, explained that “the assembly will be constituted ,but at the expense of city residents”.

“The union territories are governed through Article 239 of the Constitution of India, and they are administered by the President acting, to such extent as he thinks fit, through an Administrator appointed by him with such designation, as he may specify. So once an Assembly is created in Chandigarh, the duties, which are being discharged by the Administration at present, will shift to the Chief Minister and his council of ministers,” Jagga stated.

He added that even as the powers shifts to the hands of representatives elected by the public, there will be a shift in the tax structure too. The revenue will have to be generated from the public itself in the form of various taxes.

“In a Vidhan Sabha, the Chief Minister and his council of ministers are public representatives. To make the entire structure sustainable, revenue has to be generated from the public. And I want to make it clear that all the expenses borne on the CM and his ministers — like their salaries, residences, perks — are paid via taxes collected from the public. Chandigarh’s privilege of paying less as taxes owing to its status of a Union Territory will go. Several taxes will be imposed when there is a Vidhan Sabha. So by having a Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs, the UT will shoot itself in the foot, financially. Taxes like VAT and excise on liquor even those paid for police services will increase,” Jagga stated.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has made life more expensive for locals

In the initial years, Chandigarh only had an administration that was headed by a Chief Commissioner.

Later in 1966, the post of Chief Commissioner was converted to that of a Adviser. After crossing the one million population mark, the city got its municipal corporation in 1996. After the setting up of the corporation, certain functionalities — like Public Health that includes water supply, internal roads of the city, waste collection, among others — were transferred from the administration to the civic body.

The proposal to set up a civic body in Chandigarh had been met with opposition by the residents then, who had claimed that the civic body will increase their cost of living.

For the functioning of the civic body, finances had to be generated by the corporation from the public under Chapter VIII of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Law Act, 1976 (as applicable to Chandigarh), that ultimately added to the tax burden of residents.

Chandigarh at present has a twin-engine governance — the Chandigarh administration and the municipal corporation. If a Vidhan Sabha is formed, the municipal corporation will not be dissolved.

Having both a civic corporation as well as a Vidhan Sabha will push people under the burden of heavy taxation.

New taxes that may be introduced

In the event of an Assembly being formed, a plethora of new taxes — namely professional tax, development tax, advertisement tax, entertainment tax, enhanced VAT on fuel and alcohol and road tax— will be introduced on residents.

For instance, in Punjab there is a Punjab State Development Tax Act, 2018, which the Union Territory of Chandigarh lacks at the moment.

The Punjab State Development Tax Act provides for the levying and collection of a tax from professions, trades, callings and employment for the benefit of the state.

“There are several more examples. For instance, in Punjab, there is 10 per cent surcharge on VAT as well. Then there is the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess (Collection) Rules, 1998 on petrol and diesel as well which goes in the state’s coffer. Chandigarh is immune from both the above mentioned taxes owing to its privilege of being a UT,” Jagga specified.

“People are already upset with the financial burden”

Former Chandigarh Mayor, Subhash Chawla, while speaking to The Indian Express said that the residents of Chandigarh are already up in arms against the financial burden they have to face and has been put on them by the corporation. Any new taxes will break the back of

residents.

“Hefty parking, waste collection charges, and water bills have already been forced on the residents by the civic body in order to generate revenue and meet its expenses. The cost of living in Chandigarh has skyrocketed. If you hold a referendum now, 70% of residents will say that they don’t want a corporation. Now, imagine adding the burden of sustaining a Legislative Assembly on them on top of this. All of this for just 114 square kilometres,” Chawla said.

“You can’t rule out certain fallouts”

Former MP and Additional Solicitor General of India, Satya Pal Jain, too, admitted that there were certain fallouts to the move.

“You can’t rule out certain fall outs. Obviously there are pros and cons in every situation. I agree that there will be some sort of extra taxes. But there are several positives as well. There will be a public service commission, as well as boards and other commissions for the facilitation of the public,” he said.

In this regard, he added that Chandigarh will be governed by its own elected representatives. “When the municipal corporation was formed in 1996, there were several arguments against it at that time as well. Over a period of 25 years now, people seem to have embraced the civic body,” he added.

Jain stated that an Assembly in Chandigarh will only become a reality if a consensus is reached amongst all national political parties.

“Serious discussions by national parties have to be held on the issue of Vidhan sabha for Chandigarh. Let there be a consensus among all, before the issue is taken up,” he said.