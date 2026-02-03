Corruption case intact, Majithia isolated in Akali ranks, says AAP

Earlier in the day, Bikram Singh Majithia walked out of the New Nabha jail in Patiala. (File photo)

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab Tuesday said that the bail granted to Bikram Singh Majithia should not be projected as exoneration, with Cabinet Minister Aman Arora asserting that the corruption case against the Shiromani Akali Dal leader remains intact and will be tested in court.

Arora said the bail was granted on technical and procedural grounds, not on the merits of the case. He said Majithia had not received a clean chit and that allegations of large-scale corruption would be examined through the judicial process.

Earlier in the day, Majithia walked out of the New Nabha jail in Patiala, a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a disproportionate assets case linked to the alleged laundering of Rs 540 crore of drug money. Majithia, who spent seven months in jail, thanked several leaders including those from the BJP and the Congress for standing by him.