Corruption case intact, Majithia isolated in Akali ranks, says AAP

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora says bail no clean chit; Baltej Pannu claims Akali leadership stayed away from receiving Majithia

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhFeb 3, 2026 10:27 PM IST
bikram majithiaEarlier in the day, Bikram Singh Majithia walked out of the New Nabha jail in Patiala. (File photo)
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab Tuesday said that the bail granted to Bikram Singh Majithia should not be projected as exoneration, with Cabinet Minister Aman Arora asserting that the corruption case against the Shiromani Akali Dal leader remains intact and will be tested in court.

Arora said the bail was granted on technical and procedural grounds, not on the merits of the case. He said Majithia had not received a clean chit and that allegations of large-scale corruption would be examined through the judicial process.

Earlier in the day, Majithia walked out of the New Nabha jail in Patiala, a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a disproportionate assets case linked to the alleged laundering of Rs 540 crore of drug money. Majithia, who spent seven months in jail, thanked several leaders including those from the BJP and the Congress for standing by him.

Arora accused the Akali-BJP leadership of misleading the public by celebrating the bail and said facts could not be obscured by political narratives. Arora claimed that the Vigilance Bureau had carried out a comprehensive investigation, uncovered assets disproportionate to known sources of income and filed a voluminous chargesheet supported by documentary evidence.

He said the AAP government believed in rule of law rather than media trials and noted that the trial court had imposed restrictions on reporting to ensure a fair process. He added that strict bail conditions had been imposed to prevent the accused from fleeing or influencing witnesses.

Reiterating the government’s stand, Arora said the AAP would pursue corruption and drugs cases to their logical end, regardless of the accused’s political stature, and expressed confidence that truth would prevail in court.

AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu said Majithia appeared isolated within his party, claiming that senior Akali Dal leaders and members of the Badal family did not come to receive him after his release from Nabha Jail. Pannu said no former minister or MLA of the Akali Dal was present outside the jail, suggesting that Majithia lacked support within his own party.

Live Blog
