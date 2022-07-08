Corruption case: High court grants bail to former Punjab health minister Vijay Singla

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday granted bail to former state health minister Dr Vijay Singla. The bench of Justice Lisa Gill allowed the bail plea.

In the previous hearing, the high court had asked the state to clarify whether it was opposing the bail plea of Singla. The state counsel had then taken time to seek instructions.

Singla, 52, was arrested under sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Phase VIII police station in Mohali on May 24. He is accused of demanding “one per cent commission” in tenders and purchases by his department.

During the hearing on Friday, appearing on behalf of the state, Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu submitted that the investigation in the matter was complete, and Singla has not objected to the prosecution’s request to take his voice samples, and has cooperated in the investigation. The high court thus granted bail to Singla.

The former health minister’s bail plea was earlier dismissed by a special court in Mohali in an alleged corruption case, following which he had filed a petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court for regular bail.

In his bail petition before the high court, Singla through his counsels, senior advocate Vinod Ghai with advocate Kanika Ahuja, had contended that the “FIR was the outcome of political rivalry” and wreaking vengeance had “gathered unprecedented popularity among the masses.”