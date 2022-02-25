Corruption case: HC grants interim bail to IPS officer

The Punjab and Haryana High Court have granted interim anticipatory bail to the IPS officer, Dheeraj Kumar Setia.

The Bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan, granted interim relief to Setia. A detailed order was yet to be released by the HC.

Setia, a senior police official, have been booked in the case registered under sections provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC.

The incident dates back to August 4, last year, when a gang broke into a flat from where the office of a private company was being run.

They had decamped with crores of rupees in cash.

As per reports, in the chargesheet filed by the STF, the theft could be of around Rs 30-40 crore. The key accused in the theft case, Sachinder Jain Nawal, had alleged that he had given gold, cash and currency in US dollars, worth Rs 2.5 crore, to Setia to hush up the case as he was posted as the Gurgaon DCP.

However, according to Nawal, Setia later returned the money and gold, but kept a few thousand.