Corruption and molestation case: On the run for a month, Panchkula cop appears before ACP

Former Station House Officer (SHO) of the Mansa Devi police station, Inspector Ravi Kant, one of the three accused in a corruption and molestation case, appeared at the office of the investigating officer ACP Vijay Deswal at the mini secretariat in Panchkula on Monday. Kant, who had been evading the police for more than a month was summoned by the Punjab and Haryana High Court last week.

According to the directives issued by the High Court, Kant was to “handover his official mobile”, said Deswal. He further said that Kant had “misled the court into believing that he still has the official number which in reality was seized by us on the night of December 10 itself. We had handed it over to the inspector who took charge of the MDC police station.” The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for February 3.

Earlier, Kant had filed a bail plea, in which his advocates had submitted before the court that the allegations in the FIR, that the Home Guard and main accused Jashan Lal had made a call on Kant’s official mobile number was a false statement and the same could be verified by checking the call record from the mobile company. Kant’s counsels had then made a request that he may be permitted to handover the mobile phone to the Investigating Officer. Kant’s arrest had then been stayed till February 3. Following the arguments made by Kant’s counsel, Justice Jaishree Thakur had said in the order, “The Investigating Officer will verify the said fact and submit a report to this Court on the date fixed.”

In a case registered against SHO, Inspector Ravi Kant and Home Guard Jashan Pal at the MDC police station on December 10, the complainant, who runs a salon in MDC Sector 5 market, had alleged that the accused used to extort money from the salon’s woman manager and they used to pass vulgar comments, threatening her that they would shut the salon, if she did not do as asked.

The sessions court of Panchkula on December 23 had dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by Kant, saying that the evidence on record “made it clear that it is big scam of extorting money on monthly basis from different persons and for the purpose of qualitative investigation and to unearth the entire extortion scam, custodial interrogation of the petitioner is must”. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Narender Sura. The Court had also said that the record made it clear that there was a conversation between Ravi Kant and Jashan Lal, which made it clear that the “petitioner was indulged in extortion of money from different persons”.

The case was initially registered under the Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354 D (stalking) and 384 (extortion) of the IPC and the Sections 7 and 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act were added later. There are three accused in the case, Inspector Ravi Kant, Home Guard Jashan Lal and HC Anil Kumar.

