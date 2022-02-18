Corrupt political parties conspiring to stop Arvind Kejriwal, AAP’s victory: Raghav Chadha

AAP’s Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that for the past few days, the leaders of the Congress, the SAD, and the BJP are constantly attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal through various statements in its desperate attempt to stop the party from winning the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Chadha — who is also a Delhi MLA — said that the Congress, the BJP, and the Akali leaders are continuously giving false statements and spreading disinformation to defame Kejriwal.

He said that at the time of Delhi elections too, the Opposition parties had said that Arvind Kejriwal was a Naxalite and a terrorist. But the people of Delhi gave a befitting reply to the BJP. “The people of Delhi said that Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a nationalist. Kejriwal is our son, our brother,” he said.

Chadha said that when the BJP and the Congress could not find any evidence against Kejriwal, they resorted to maligning his image as part of a conspiracy. “But the people of Punjab are not going to be affected by their propaganda. The people of Punjab have made up their mind that this time they have to get rid of these dishonest and corrupt parties and give a chance to the duo of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann for the prosperity of their state,” he said.

Chadha said that even during the last elections the parties had hatched many conspiracies to disturb the atmosphere of Punjab. “Desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib just before the elections, the bomb blast in Maur are examples. Their (the Congress, the BJP, and the SAD) motive was to take electoral advantage of these issues. Now again these people are trying to ruin the atmosphere of Punjab by making such statements,” he said.

Hitting back at Kumar Vishwas’s statement on Khalistan, Chadha asked if Vishwas had any such information then why had he remained silent from 2017 till date. “Why did he suddenly remember these things a day before the election? If he has any evidence related to terrorism against Kejriwal, why didn’t he inform the security and investigative agencies? Was he also involved in this, which is why he remained silent for so long,” he asked.

Chadha said that according to Kumar Vishwas, the statement was made in 2016. “So why was he in the party till 2018, why did he not leave the party? Actually, Kumar Vishwas did not get a Rajya Sabha nomination that is why he is spreading such fake news against Kejriwal at the time of elections,” he said.

Chadha accused BJP and Congress of pressurising news channels and newspapers to run a campaign against the Aam Aadmi Party.

He then went on to appeal to the people of Punjab to stay alert and said that in the next 72 hours they will get a lot of fake messages and videos through WhatsApp and other social media.

“Will tackle everyone after coming to power,” Chadha says on those alleging AAP sold tickets

Prodded about a press conference held by former AAP office-bearers about the sale of tickets for the upcoming Assembly polls by AAP, Chadha dismissed the allegations and said no amount of money could purchase him, Arvind Kejriwal, and the AAP.

He said the party will be coming to power very soon and after March 10 those making false allegations will be tackled. “Hamari sarkar aayegi to in sabke saath insaaf bhi karenge. March 10 ke baad ek ek se niptenge,” he said.