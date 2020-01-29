Corrupt govt, ashamed to be part of it: JJP MLA

“Nobody is bothered about people. A syndicate is functional…There are no police officers (in Haryana),” Devender Babli said. (Source: Devender Babli/Facebook) “Nobody is bothered about people. A syndicate is functional…There are no police officers (in Haryana),” Devender Babli said. (Source: Devender Babli/Facebook)

Calling the ruling dispensation in Haryana as “the most corrupt”, a Jannayak Janta Party MLA Tuesday said he was “ashamed” at being part of this government where “nobody is bothered about people” and under which the police officers are nothing but “vardi vaale gunde (hooligans in uniform)”.

The outburst from Tohana MLA Devender Babli, a close aide of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, is latest in a series of rebellious acts being witnessed in the JJP and the BJP, the two parties that forged a post poll alliance to rule Haryana.

“The situation is not good at all. People are not satisfied. How can they be satisfied when even I [an elected representative] am not satisfied. There might have been corruption in previous governments, but I have never seen such levels of corruption ever,” Babli told The Indian Express.

“I am ashamed that I am part of this government. Nobody is bothered about people. A syndicate is functional…There are no police officers (in Haryana). They are vardi vaale gunde,” Babli said.

