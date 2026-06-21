Corridors of Power: A mole in AAP house, BJP’s lassi sarcasm, Johl’s recipe for Mann and Congress’ never ending meetings

A Punjab Police officer has been making headlines after being tasked with organising forensic reports on the controversial video purportedly showing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The reports, obtained from laboratories outside Punjab, later became a crucial part of the AAP government’s response to the controversy. Many eyebrows are, however, being raised. It is not about the officer’s assignment but how quickly news about it travelled. Long before the reports became public, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal appeared to know which officer had been entrusted with the sensitive job. The SAD was quick to prepare an AI-generated video of the episode. The development set tongues wagging. If information about such a closely guarded exercise could find its way across so effortlessly, some in AAP may have a bigger issue on hand than the controversy itself. Before hunting for opponents outside, the party may first need to find the mole within. In politics, every information leak conveys not one but two hidden messages.

Sardara Singh Johl’s recipe for Mann’s political immortality

A veteran economist Professor Sardara Singh Johl may have just offered Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann the secret of political immortality. In a Facebook post, the veteran economist recalled that Mann, much younger to him, used to call him “Uncle”. Somewhere along the journey from stage to Secretariat, however, a little stiffness seems to have crept into the neck, the professor hinted. Johl then proceeded to review Punjab’s expanding catalogue of freebies. Free power, subsidised ration, various other benefits were all rolled out. Looking at the trajectory, the professor wondered whether only one logical step remains. Why not make liquor free as well? If that happens, he suggested with a wink, Bhagwant Mann may not have to worry much about elections in future. The humour was unmistakable. Yet behind the humour lay a familiar concern from one of Punjab’s foremost economists – whether a society can live forever on freebies. Some prescriptions come wrapped in sugar. This one came with a peg.

BJP’s lassi sarcasm

The Punjab BJP seems to have discovered a new weapon in its battle against chitta. High on symbolism, it is a good old tall glass of Amritsar’s cream-rich lassi. Soon after taking over as the party’s state chief, Kewal Singh Dhillon headed to the Golden Temple to pay obeisance. Thereafter, he was seen posing with BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, both raising glasses of lassi while conveying a message against narcotics. The lassi campaign did not end there. When BJP national general secretary (organisation) Nitin Nabin visited Amritsar recently, the party’s top brass once again found itself outside the famous lassi outlet, urging people to opt for the traditional Punjabi drink. Political observers see more than a thirst-quencher in the exercise. In a state where discussions often drift towards drugs and, lately, liquor, the BJP appears keen to project lassi as Punjab’s preferred intoxicant, one that leaves only a moustache stained with cream. For now, the saffron camp seems happy trading political spirits for dairy ones.

Congress’ never ending consultation

Losing elections is supposed to turn political parties into an eager beaver, keen to fix mistakes and prepare for the next battle. But the Punjab Congress appears to have its own understanding of urgency. Months before the 2022 Assembly elections, the party spent endless hours, meetings and consultations deciding the fate of then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. By the time the exercise concluded, the election was virtually at the doorstep. Resultantly, Congress lost badly to AAP. Now, with the 2027 Assembly elections inching closer, Congress once again finds itself occupied with discussions over organisational changes and leadership adjustments in the state unit. Meetings are being held, views are being sought and formulas are being explored.

One cannot miss the similarity. Five years ago, the party was busy rearranging its leadership when it should have been preparing for an election. Five years later, the script appears remarkably familiar. Some parties race against time. Congress, it seems, prefers to hold a meeting about it first.