Corridors of Power | TINA factor at play in Punjab?

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has tossed a pebble into Punjab’s political pond. The AAP chief claims to have information that the Assembly elections may be advanced from February to November. He has also wasted little time in declaring Bhagwant Mann as the party’s chief ministerial face for the next Assembly elections. However, this was hardly breaking news. Political circles have been discussing both the possibilities for months, with the proposed Census operations expected to compress the electoral calendar. The timing is interesting.
For the ruling party, the political arithmetic may currently favour what experts call TINA – There Is No Alternative. The Congress remains busy managing its many power centres. The BJP is expanding but has yet to emerge as a principal challenger. The Shiromani Akali Dal is still trying to find its old rhythm. Why give rivals a few extra months to settle differences, build narratives, and discover common purpose? Perhaps Kejriwal is merely reading the political weather. His remarks have served a purpose. They have shifted the conversation from whether the AAP can retain power to when Punjab might vote. And in politics, setting the question is often half the answer.
AAP’s ‘softening’ stand on dynasty politics
The AAP once wore its opposition to dynasty politics as a badge of honour. It rarely missed an opportunity to take a swipe at rivals for promoting sons, daughters, and assorted relatives. But politics, as they say, is the art of keeping options open. The election of MLA Kulwant Singh’s son, Sarabjit Singh Samana, as Mohali Mayor and AAP leader Amarjeet Mehta’s son, Padamjeet Mehta, as Bathinda Mayor suggests that the AAP’s rigid line on political inheritance may now be getting a little flexible. Certainly stretched if not abandoned. The developments have not gone unnoticed within party circles. They have also revived the occasional corridor chatter around Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife, Gurpreet Kaur, whose growing visibility at public functions often sparks speculation about a future political role. Till now, the AAP’s anti-dynasty plank was the standard response to such talk. The goalposts have, however, shifted. Some in the party wonder whether a few new possibilities have quietly opened up.
Waiting for axe, minister clears files before Kejriwal’s visit
In the days leading up to Arvind Kejriwal’s Punjab visit on June 13, a Cabinet minister appeared to be preparing for the worst. Department officials were quietly instructed to ensure that all pending files, ranging from routine administrative approvals to transfers and key office decisions, were cleared before June 12. The unusual urgency did not go unnoticed in bureaucratic circles. The minister, according to party insiders, had reasons to be anxious. Relations with sections of the party leadership had reportedly turned less than cordial in recent months, fuelling speculation that a Cabinet reshuffle could be on the cards. The timing of Kejriwal’s visit only added to the chatter.
Yet, when the AAP supremo arrived and stayed on for two days, there was no sign of any political earthquake. No minister was shown the door, nor was any reshuffle announced. For now, the minister can breathe easy, though perhaps not entirely.
BJP’s Punjab puzzle
The BJP’s alliance puzzle in Punjab has left both friends and rivals scratching their heads. Days after BJP national president Nitin Nabin remarked that the option of an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal remained open, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly told Punjab BJP leaders during a recent meeting that there was no question of a tie-up. The mixed messaging has triggered speculation within party ranks, with workers unsure whether to prepare for a solo contest or keep the alliance channels open.
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The confusion has not been confined to the BJP. The AAP, too, found itself on an uncomfortable wicket. Reacting to reports of possible BJP-SAD rapprochement, Arvind Kejriwal took to X, describing the possibility as the “ED party” and the “Chitta party” coming together. However, Shah’s subsequent remarks left AAP leaders wondering whether they had fired a political salvo at a target that may not even exist.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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