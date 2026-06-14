Corridors of Power | TINA factor at play in Punjab?

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has tossed a pebble into Punjab’s political pond. The AAP chief claims to have information that the Assembly elections may be advanced from February to November. He has also wasted little time in declaring Bhagwant Mann as the party’s chief ministerial face for the next Assembly elections. However, this was hardly breaking news. Political circles have been discussing both the possibilities for months, with the proposed Census operations expected to compress the electoral calendar. The timing is interesting.

For the ruling party, the political arithmetic may currently favour what experts call TINA – There Is No Alternative. The Congress remains busy managing its many power centres. The BJP is expanding but has yet to emerge as a principal challenger. The Shiromani Akali Dal is still trying to find its old rhythm. Why give rivals a few extra months to settle differences, build narratives, and discover common purpose? Perhaps Kejriwal is merely reading the political weather. His remarks have served a purpose. They have shifted the conversation from whether the AAP can retain power to when Punjab might vote. And in politics, setting the question is often half the answer.