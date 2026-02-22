Corridors of power | The wheels of karma, cold shoulders and clever foxes

From poaching plots to hospital hush and Congress whispers, Punjab’s political grapevine stays busier than the Assembly.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
5 min readChandigarhFeb 22, 2026 04:02 PM IST
Narinder-Bharaj AAPThe mere suggestion that Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini wanted to meet AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj sent the rumour mills into a happy spin. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

When Aam Aadmi Party MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj cried foul that the BJP was trying to poach her, the saffron camp may have expected a quiet defection. Instead, it got a political boomerang. In Punjab, karma does not just believe in timing; it prefers drama.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The mere suggestion that Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini wanted to meet her sent the rumour mills into a happy spin. Before the BJP could react, one of its own big fish swam away.

Enter Arvind Khanna, a hotshot businessman, political networker, and the man behind the Umeed Foundation. Once a trusted aide of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, Khanna had shifted to the BJP before the 2022 Assembly polls, presumably with a long-term Sangrur plan in his pocket. He had been quietly cultivating the ground, counting future votes like a meticulous accountant.

But politics is not a fixed deposit. It is more like a seasonal fruit. Upset with the unfolding spectacle, Khanna packed up and headed straight to his old friend, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. The BJP went fishing for an AAP MLA and instead strengthened the SAD bench. That is what one might call an own goal.
Sources whisper that a former lieutenant of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tried to broker peace between the BJP and Bharaj, who is herself facing anti-incumbency heat in Sangrur. The mediation, however, appears to have boomeranged. In the end, no AAP MLA was netted, but the SAD got a seasoned catch. Political arithmetic can be cruel like that.

Lonely at the top?

They say it is lonely at the top. For Bhagwant Mann, it seemed positively silent.

When the chief minister was hospitalised recently, the visitor’s log book reportedly remained as bare as an Opposition bench during a treasury speech. Not a single AAP MLA or minister was seen dropping by. No bouquets. No strategic whispers. No bedside solidarity selfies.

The lone visitor was Manish Sisodia, AAP’s state affairs in-charge, who arrived solo—perhaps to hold fort, perhaps to hold the narrative. For four days, Mann remained in the hospital. The silence from his own ranks spoke volumes, and in politics, silence is rarely accidental.

Story continues below this ad

It had an eerie déjà vu quality. Last year, it was Congress MLA Pargat Singh who made a courtesy call during a similar episode, prompting raised eyebrows and raised questions. The AAP’s studied distance had then triggered whispers about what the high command might be thinking.

This time too, the optics were difficult to ignore. For a party that prides itself on discipline and message management, an empty corridor can sometimes say more than a crowded press conference.

The fox in Congress

If the corridors of power were quiet in one camp, they were buzzing in another.

Former Punjab DGP Mohd Mustafa, husband of former Cabinet minister Razia Sultana, stirred the pot with a sharply worded open letter to the Congress high command. He cautioned against elevating a certain state leader, unnamed but heavily implied, to a position of power.

Without taking names, Mustafa ensured everyone started taking guesses.

Story continues below this ad

“The Congress party is built on the sweat of those who fight in the fields, not the schemes of those who fix in the offices,” he wrote, taking aim at what he described as “Chanakyan manoeuvres of a foxy few”. Phones rang across Punjab, but clarity remained elusive. The suspense, clearly, was the point.

He warned that a leader who cannot speak against the incumbent government for fear of “cupboards being reopened” is not a leader but a liability. He advised the high command to distinguish between “shaadi ke ghode” and “race ke ghode”—those fit for weddings and those fit for the real contest. The metaphor galloped across party WhatsApp groups in record time.

There was also a pointed reference to “quintals of yellow metal”, suggesting that when wealth grows heavy, so does silence. In Congress circles, the letter became less a caution and more a parlour game: Who is the fox?

Matter of perception

Meanwhile, perception decided to take centre stage.

When news broke that Bhagwant Mann had been flown from Dhuri to a plush private hospital in Mohali, it did not remain health news for long. Social media quickly connected it to the AAP’s much-publicised sehat kranti. If government hospitals are the showpiece, critics asked, why the private suite?

Story continues below this ad

Almost on cue came chatter about his daughter applying to a top private school in Chandigarh, even as the party showcases its sikhiya kranti in state-run schools.

Supporters argue, reasonably, that a father may choose a school for his child and a patient may choose a hospital. That is fair. But public life has a way of shrinking the private. When leaders advertise transformation, voters expect demonstration.

In Punjab politics, symbolism travels faster than fact. And in the corridors of power, perception does not just matter; it often wins the election.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Ram Gopal Varma writes another long X post on Dhurandhar 2's clash with Toxic.
Ram Gopal Varma makes his loyalties towards Dhurandhar known ahead of Dhuroxic clash on March 19: 'One respects the audience's intelligence...'
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
ENG vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England face Sri Lanka in the Super 8 match in Pallekele.
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Live Blog
Advertisement