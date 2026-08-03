Corridors of Power: Punjab minister’s foreign tours in spotlight

Foreign travel by ministers has once again become a talking point in Punjab’s power corridors. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains is already facing a PIL in the Punjab and Haryana High Court over allegations that he undertook a private visit to Canada in January 2024 without mandatory political clearances and later claimed government reimbursement. The minister has denied any wrongdoing, but the matter is now before the court. The buzz, however, is that he may not be the only minister facing uncomfortable questions. Another sitting minister is learnt to have flown abroad with his entourage a day before the Government of India formally conveyed political clearance for the visit. Insiders say a senior IAS officer, known in bureaucratic circles for sticking strictly to the rule book, had objected to the move and advised against leaving before the clearance arrived. Whether the episode remains a file noting or snowballs into a larger controversy could depend on who may choose to dig deeper.

‘Waiting’ room for Arora

Weeks after Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora landed in the Enforcement Directorate’s net and remained behind bars after courts declined him bail, one office in Chandigarh continues to hold out hope. His spacious chamber at Udyog Bhawan, which houses the Punjab Industries Department, remains exactly as it was. The nameplate is still in place, the furniture neatly arranged, and the room is cleaned and dusted every day. The contrast is hard to miss. While Arora continues to be a minister in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s cabinet on paper, political conversations have largely moved on. Party leaders who once spoke of him frequently now rarely mention his name in public. Yet, inside Udyog Bhawan, there is little to suggest that the office has been abandoned. Officials maintain it as though its occupant could walk in at any time, even though nobody can say when that might happen. It is perhaps the minister’s office that still waits.

Sisodia’s PR lunch

With the Opposition demanding Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains’ resignation over the recent paper leak controversy, the AAP leadership appeared keen to shift the narrative. During his Punjab visit, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia joined Bains for lunch and later went live on Facebook with principals of government schools whose students had cleared NEET, projecting the state’s education achievements. The carefully planned optics, however, seem to have backfired. Instead of praise, the livestream’s comments section was flooded with criticism. Several users alleged that AAP was trying to repeat its Delhi playbook in Punjab. Others questioned the optics of a lunch at a five-star hotel while referring to the recent police action against MGNREGA workers and other issues confronting the state. The contrast between the government’s messaging and the public response could not be missed. The political observers chuckled that the attempt to change the narrative ended up creating another one.

Chadha’s silence

Before joining the BJP, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha was among the more visible parliamentarians, regularly raising issues ranging from the concerns of gig workers to the high prices of food at airports. His speeches often made headlines and found wide traction on social media. Ever since he switched sides, however, Chadha has been noticeably quieter. It was only this week that he returned to the spotlight with a speech in the Rajya Sabha on the anti-paper leak Bill. His reappearance has revived discussion in political circles about his subdued public profile. The whisper in the corridors is that the BJP is a party where messaging is tightly managed and only a handful of leaders are encouraged to dominate the political narrative. New entrants, regardless of their past visibility, often take time to find space. Whether Chadha’s silence is by choice or by design remains a matter of speculation, but it has certainly not gone unnoticed.