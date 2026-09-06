Corridors of Power | Mohanjit’s black flag, Amarinder’s trademark, Congress’s old equations

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, now in the BJP, has once again demonstrated that he remains one of those rare politicians who can still call a spade a spade, even if the spade happens to be lying in the prime minister’s courtyard.
This time, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to ‘Dimagi Naxals’ that caught the Captain’s attention. Amarinder has asked what exactly the term means, and how one distinguishes those branded as such from people exercising legitimate democratic dissent.
In politics, particularly in the BJP, asking top leaders questions can sometimes be a blasphemy. And that is precisely why the Captain’s intervention has set the political grapevine buzzing. Some are already reading it as a sign of possible ghar wapsi, or at least the Captain reminding everyone that he still has a mind of his own. But those who know Amarinder would probably not be rushing to read too much into it. In fact, questioning the establishment, friend, foe or a former colleague has been Captain Amarinder’s trademark. After all, Amarinder Singh has never really needed permission to ask questions.
Randhawa and Pilot
The Congress, it seems, has its own way of recycling old equations. In Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot has Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as the Congress-in-charge, dealing with a factional war in which Pilot and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are on opposite sides.
Randhawa, at one time, was seen trying to keep the Gehlot camp and the party together by curbing the dissent even as Pilot was pushing for a change in leadership. Now comes the delicious reversal.
Pilot is the Congress in-charge in Punjab, while Randhawa, who has been among those seeking a change at the top of the Punjab Congress and questioning PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring’s leadership, will now find himself working under the Rajasthan MLA. Politics, they say, is about equations. The Congress appears to believe in recycling them. The question now is: how generous will Pilot be to Randhawa? And who will be whose boss?
Modi’s glass of water vs Mohanjit’s black flag
Story continues below this ad
Sometimes, an old political image is brought alive by a recent incident. And Punjab has just provided one such moment. A youth from Sheron, Mohanjit Singh, showed a black cloth to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from a distance during his Lok Milni program last week. What followed, according to his allegations, was police torture. He was allegedly picked up, stripped, and tortured, with salt allegedly rubbed into cuts made with a blade. Now juxtapose that image with one from December 17, 2015.
Bhagwant Mann, then an AAP MP, was in the well of the Lok Sabha, shouting slogans against the CBI raid on the office of then Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s principal secretary. His throat turned sore from the sloganeering. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who offered him a glass of water. This was reported by all newspapers. Nearly 11 years on, the protester is in power, while another protester’s black flag has become the story.
Ravjot Kaur Grewal and controversies
Controversies, it seems, have developed a liking for IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal. Her recent posting as Sangrur SSP had already raised eyebrows in some quarters. She had earlier found herself at the centre of a controversy as Tarn Taran SSP when the Election Commission suspended her just days before the bypoll over alleged lapses in impartial conduct. The suspension was subsequently revoked. Now, in the chief minister’s home district, another controversy has landed at her doorstep.
A youth, Mohanjeet Singh of Sheron, has alleged he was tortured in custody after showing a black flag and raising slogans during Bhagwant Mann’s Lok Milni program. Grewal, however, initially put out the police version, pointing to his alleged criminal record, a positive dope test and the absence of visible injuries when he was produced before the court. The police have now transferred the DSP concerned and three other personnel to the police lines amid the uproar. For Grewal, it appears, the postings may change, but controversies follow.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More