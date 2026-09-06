Corridors of Power | Mohanjit’s black flag, Amarinder’s trademark, Congress’s old equations

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, now in the BJP, has once again demonstrated that he remains one of those rare politicians who can still call a spade a spade, even if the spade happens to be lying in the prime minister’s courtyard.

This time, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to ‘Dimagi Naxals’ that caught the Captain’s attention. Amarinder has asked what exactly the term means, and how one distinguishes those branded as such from people exercising legitimate democratic dissent.

In politics, particularly in the BJP, asking top leaders questions can sometimes be a blasphemy. And that is precisely why the Captain’s intervention has set the political grapevine buzzing. Some are already reading it as a sign of possible ghar wapsi, or at least the Captain reminding everyone that he still has a mind of his own. But those who know Amarinder would probably not be rushing to read too much into it. In fact, questioning the establishment, friend, foe or a former colleague has been Captain Amarinder’s trademark. After all, Amarinder Singh has never really needed permission to ask questions.