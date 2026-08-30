Corridors of Power | Channi-Waris Punjab De buzz, Raghav Chadha factor and SAD signal

Is anything cooking between former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the Waris Punjab De (WPD) camp? Perhaps nothing. Or perhaps someone, somewhere, is quietly joining the dots.

WPD chief and Lok Sabha MP Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh has recently heaped praise on Channi. And this is not entirely out of the blue. After getting elected to the Lok Sabha, it was Channi who raised Amritpal’s detention in Dibrugarh jail while speaking in Parliament, giving the issue a national platform. Now Channi is hardly looking comfortable in the Congress tent. His differences with the party leadership have been increasingly difficult to miss.

On the other side, the WPD camp is looking for political space and a larger Panthic footprint. Put these three things together, and you have, at the very least, an interesting political arithmetic: a former CM unhappy with his party, a jailed MP whose cause Channi championed in Parliament, and a father now publicly appreciative of Channi. But if Punjab politics has taught us anything, it is that when everyone insists nothing is cooking, it may be worth checking the kitchen.

Raghav Chadha angle?

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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s move to appoint Assembly constituency in-charges even in seats where it already has sitting MLAs has set political observers thinking if there is a Raghav Chadha angle? The party is keeping a close watch on the loyalties of its MLAs as the 2027 battle takes shape. And the Chadha factor cannot be entirely ignored. As AAP’s Punjab affairs co-in-charge ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, Raghav Chadha had a significant say in ticket distribution, with several candidates who eventually became MLAs being seen as his picks. So, when an in-charge is planted in a constituency already represented by an AAP legislator, eyebrows inevitably go up. Is the party merely strengthening its organisation, or quietly keeping its options open?

The interesting bit, however, is that no clear pattern has emerged yet. The appointments do not conclusively point to a Chadha purge, nor do they appear entirely random. For now, observers are watching whether the next round of appointments reveals a pattern. Because in Punjab politics, an in-charge may be organisationally appointed, but politically, he can say quite a lot.

Sukhvilas sends a signal

Sometimes, political signals need no joint statement; just an itinerary can do the talking. The choice of The Oberoi Sukhvilas in New Chandigarh as the base for the Lok Sabha Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution during its Chandigarh leg from September 12 to 14 speaks volumes.

The committee, after first touching down in Leh, has chosen the resort despite it being some 30-odd km from the Chandigarh airport. The choice is significant because the property is owned by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. It comes at a time when there is renewed talk of a possible truck between the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP, the former allies who parted ways in 2020. SAD-BJP watchers should take note. Whether the choice is merely logistical or carries a political subtext is open to interpretation.

A VC close to CM’s home

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Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has a new vice-chancellor in eminent neurologist Dr Rajinder Kumar Bansal, a veteran of the medical field with more than 25 years of clinical and academic experience. His appointment, notified by the Punjab Governor as vice-chancellor of the university, is, on the face of it, a professional one. Yet, political observers are unlikely to miss one small detail about the new incumbent: Dr Bansal belongs to Cheema Mandi, not far from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s native village, Satauj. There is, of course, no reason to attach any political motive to the appointment and none should be inferred merely from geography.

But in Punjab, where even a university appointment can acquire a political subtext, such details rarely escape notice. Whether the proximity is merely geographical is something that need not be answered. For now, the more important fact is that BFUHS has a noted medical expert at its helm. The rest, as they say, is for the corridors to discuss.