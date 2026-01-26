Corridor to Shaheed Sukhdev’s ancestral house: Ludhiana MC takes possession of key property

Pending for years, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Sunday took possession of a key property that was blocking the direct access to the ancestral house cum birthplace of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar located in Naughara Mohalla of Ludhiana’s Old City.

Sukhdev, along with Bhagat Singh and Rajguru, was hanged to death by the British at Lahore Jail on March 23, 1931 while fighting for country’s freedom.

The Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust, working to keep the maintain and upkeep the ancestral house of the martyr, was demanding since years that a direct corridor be constructed to the house so that maximum visitors can visit the protected site. Located in congested Naughara Mohalla, the martyr’s house currently stands hidden behind buildings with at least five properties blocking the direct path. The MC has paid compensation to the owners to acquire the properties.