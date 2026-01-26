Corridor to Shaheed Sukhdev’s ancestral house: Ludhiana MC takes possession of key property

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Pending for years, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Sunday took possession of a key property that was blocking the direct access to the ancestral house cum birthplace of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar located in Naughara Mohalla of Ludhiana’s Old City.
Sukhdev, along with Bhagat Singh and Rajguru, was hanged to death by the British at Lahore Jail on March 23, 1931 while fighting for country’s freedom.
The Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust, working to keep the maintain and upkeep the ancestral house of the martyr, was demanding since years that a direct corridor be constructed to the house so that maximum visitors can visit the protected site. Located in congested Naughara Mohalla, the martyr’s house currently stands hidden behind buildings with at least five properties blocking the direct path. The MC has paid compensation to the owners to acquire the properties.
Tribhuvan Thapar, whose family runs the trust, said that with MC taking possession of a key property on Sunday, four of the five properties that blocked the way were now “cleared.”
“Today, the MC and Ludhiana administration took possession of 44 square yards property. Now we request the Punjab government to demolish the structures and pave the way for direct access to the birthplace of Shaheed e Azam Sukhdev Thapar without any further delay,” said Thapar, adding that the process to make a direct way towards the house was initiated at least six years back.
Ludhiana MC additional commission Paramdeep Singh said: “Majority of the properties which were blocking the way have been acquired and work will start soon to build a direct pathway to the martyr’s house.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Etihad Rail is launching the first phase of the UAE's passenger train service, connecting 11 cities through strategically located stations. The trains will have modern amenities and operate on a precise schedule, providing a safe and reliable mode of travel. The launch is expected to have a positive impact on tourism, economic and social ties between the Emirates.