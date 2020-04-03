Would not allow any religious congregation, says Amarinder Singh as Baisakhi approaches

Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he would personally talk to acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht about Baisakhi event. (File) Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he would personally talk to acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht about Baisakhi event. (File)

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday completely prohibited all gatherings, including religious, in the state, and said the state government will impose a total ban on all congregations, irrespective of the religion involved.

The CM’s announcement comes as different states scamper to track and quarantine attendees of a religious gathering at Delhi’s Nizamuddin, and Punjab approaches the Baisakhi festival.

Amarinder on Thursday said that he would personally talk to acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht about Baisakhi event, and make his Chief Secretary discuss the matter with the SGPC.

The SGPC has so far not reacted to pleas from various political leaders to direct the Sikhs to pray at home rather than visiting the gurdwaras on Baisakhi.

200 returned to state from Nizamuddin

According to DGP Dinkar Gupta, some 200 persons from Punjab had visited Nizamuddin and returned at different times, with 12 districts believed to be affected.

Principal Secretary Health & Family Welfare Anurag Aggarwal informed the Chief Minister that the department had so far received a list of 125 such persons, of whom 73 had been tracked and samples collected in 25 cases. The CM has ordered 21 days of quarantine for all those who had returned to the state from Nizamuddin since January this year.

Pak nationals in Punjab

Amarinder also ordered quarantining of the Pakistani nationals who were in Amritsar. Amritsar DC said Pakistan had given permission to allow entry of four of its citizens who had come from Delhi, of whom three had tested positive. The BSF and immigration staff who handled them had been quarantined, he said, but added that there were a few more Pakistanis still stuck in Amritsar.

Steps to support migrants

After CM asked about the steps being taken to support migrants stranded in Punjab, he was informed by Pathankot DC that nearly 111 migrant labourers from J&K were stuck and had been accommodated in marriage palaces and other places. Ludhiana DC said that they had built 60 camps though only two were occupied.

