Coronavirus watch: Mohali’s residential societies restrict entry of maids; PU allows work from home

Residents have been advised to sanitise their residence too and lay special focus on door handles, gates, railings and sofa arm rests that come in contact with people Residents have been advised to sanitise their residence too and lay special focus on door handles, gates, railings and sofa arm rests that come in contact with people

Several Housing societies have stopped the entry of the maids and other workers as a part precautions undertaken to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Police officers on Saturday stopped maids and some workers including vegetable vendors from going to work without wearing masks.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government’s ban on plying buses and auto-rickshaws went for toss on Saturday evening after auto-rickshaws were seen plying on the road.

The transport department impounded 11 auto-rickshaws on Saturday, informed Sukhwinder Kumar, Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

Mili Garg, Legal Advisor of International Human Rights Organisation and a social activist who lives in Homeland Heights in Sector 70, said that their society had stopped the entry of maids and other workers as a precautionary measure. She added that the residents were asked to stay at homes.

In Phase XI, police stopped some maids who were going to work on Saturday morning by the police.

A police officer who was on duty near the Forest Bhawan said that one of the woman had fever so they had asked all of them to not go to work.

“We also stopped the vegetable vendors who were roaming without masks. Only vendors with masks are allowed to go to the residential areas now,” the police officer added.

Sukhdev Singh Patwari, a councillor from ward number 47 said that he also spoke to the RWAs to restrict the entry of maids as a precautionary measure.

PU allows work from home

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Panjab University has decided to allow all employees, including the non-teaching staff, to work from home until March 31. Non-teaching employees will have to be available on phone or through any other means of communication while in quarantine and will have to attend work in case of exigency and essential work will remain operational.

Sanitisation drive

Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav said that seven teams have been constituted which are carrying out sanitisation with sodium hypochloride solution. The authorities say that this solution is effective when they use 10 per cent of this solution and dilute it with water.

“We are carrying out sanitisation of public places as of now — the ATM doors, markets and various other places where several people can come in contact with,” Yadav said, adding that they will then move to government offices and other organisation buildings where mass contact is possible. Residents have been advised to sanitise their residence too and lay special focus on door handles, gates, railings and sofa arm rests that come in contact with people. “There are many people who touch the handles. They should be sanitised with soap or any sanitizer,” Yadav said.

As far as mopping of floors in the houses is concerned, it has been advised that a highly concentrated soapy solution be used while mopping the floor.

Restaurants to remain closed

Due to Janata Curfew call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the hotels, restaurants and other eating places will remain closed on Sunday. However, Red Cross Society Chandigarh mobile vans with packed foods will be available at designated places for public, as announced by Adviser Manoj Parida.

Press Club closed

The Chandigarh Press Club will remain closed from Sunday till further orders in view of COVID-19. Its annual election was postponed to April 15.

Mohali markets wear deserted look

The markets in the city bore a deserted look on Saturday, as people preferred to remain indoors after four Tricity residents tested positive for COVID-19 . The busiest markets, including Phase 3-B2, Phase VII, Phase V, remained partially shut.

Only grocery stores and chemist shops were open, other shops including garment stores and eateries remained closed. Online ordering for food in the city also saw a decline as most of the eateries were closed on Saturday.

President of Mohali Beopar Mandal, Vineet Verma said that they had appealed to the shopkeepers to close their shops and also asked the shopkeers to observe complete shut down on Sunday so that the Janata Curfew announced by the PM can be implemented in entirety. “Only grocery stores, vegetable shops and chemist shops will remain open. We asked others including garment shops, electronic devices, stationary and eateries to close their stores,” Verma added.

The district administration had previously issued directives to shop-owners to shut the meat shops. The officials said that the shops were closed to minimise the footfall of people and thus, direct contact. In Phase VI, Phase XI, Phase X, Phase IX and Phase VII markets were partially closed. The Municipal Corporation (MC) had also sent teams to audit the vendors’ outlets and take action in case anyone was still operating.

MC Commissioner Kamal Garg said that the civic body’s teams have been ensuing that no vendor operates in the city so that people do

not gather at one spot. He added that violation of guidelines will be dealt with strictly.

DC Girish Dayalan said that they have been asking people to follow the guidelines and remain indoors. He also said that he had asked the officers to keep a check on the sale and supply of essential commodities, so that the stores do not run out of essential goods.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.