Coronavirus: Vegetable markets to remain closed in Mohali

Policemen wear masks at Chandigarh Railway Station on Wednesday.

THE VEGETABLE markets, including weekly apni mandis, will remain closed in the Mohali district in the wake of the state government’s advisory to contain the spread of coronavirus. The district administration will tag and map the people suspected of having symptoms of the disease.

The state government issued the advisory on Wednesday to close vegetable markets, malls and swimming pools. All the cultural and sports events are postponed til further orders. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) formed three enforcement committees consisting of police and civil officials in the district. The suspected person will be stamped on the inside wrist of the right hand indicating the last day of quarantine.

The district administration will map the suspect persons who show symptoms of coronavirus. The details of suspects will be shared with the Station House Officers concerned and the Rapid Action Teams.

“The District Administration is all geared up to combat coronavirus disease and is pulling out all stops to generate awareness amongst the general public to exercise all precautions,” DC Girish Dayalan said.

Such persons would be mapped with all details of home address/current location, mobile number, including additional numbers of family, and these lists would be provided to the nearest police station and Rapid Response Team.

He said that the same protocol shall be followed for all new passengers arriving in the district for whom home quarantine is mandated as per advisories of the government of India.

In addition, such persons may be given counselling about need for isolation and liability. Furthermore, efforts would be made to advise passengers to install the COVA Punjab mobile app on their phones.

Special teams under overall supervision of SDMs have been established for compliance.

The DC said that the passengers of the international flights landing at the Chandigarh International Airport would be counselled and screened at the airport.

For the high–risk and symptomatic cases, the quarantine facility is available at the Gian Sagar Hospital and near the district headquarters while those who are willing to be home quarantined would be stamped on the wrist of the right hand on arrival at the airport indicating the last day of the quarantine.

The DC said that random checks would be conducted by specially constituted teams for the purpose. The violators of home quarantine orders to be strictly proceeded against as per the relevant sections of the IPC and would be taken to the state quarantine facility for the remaining period of the quarantine.

He exhorted all the religious heads to sensitise the people not to step out until it is absolutely necessary and also keep the gathering at wedding functions, marriage palaces, and birthday parties in hotels and restaurants less than 50 and maintain at least one-metre distance from each other.

He said that the local mandis, shopping malls, cinemas, gyms, swimming pools have been closed till March 31, except the groceries and medical shops. He said that the private hospitals with five beds and two ventilators should be available anytime just in case of an emergency. A total of 189 people have been home quarantined.

The DC said that the WhatsApp number for lodging complaints about the violations is 9779816600, District Control Room No. is 2219505/2219506 and the state medical helpline number is 104.

As many as 314 passengers were inspected at the international airport on Wednesday. The nodal officer for overseeing the quarantine, Dr Harmandeep Kaur, said that 177 passengers had arrived from Sharjah and 137 from Dubai.

Mohali Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jagdeep Sehgal inspected the malls and ensured their closure.

