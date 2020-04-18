UT gets HCQ tablets for police on COVID-19 duty

Officials said that the medicine was procured for the police deputed at COVID-19 hotpots and those, who are in direct contact of the COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo) Officials said that the medicine was procured for the police deputed at COVID-19 hotpots and those, who are in direct contact of the COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo)

Around 1,400 tablets of Hydroxchloroquine (HCQ), an anti-malaria drug, has been procured by the Chandigarh police for the police personnel deployed on COVID-19 duties. However, the department has decided to distribute the tablets among the personnel only after considering the advice of the UT Health department and PGIMER. The tablets procured on Wednesday have been stocked at the Police Hospital in Sector 26.

Officials said that the medicine was procured for the police deputed at COVID-19 hotpots and those, who are in direct contact of the COVID-19 patients. The hotpots include quarantined areas, such as Faida village, Sector 47 Community Centre, GMSH-16, GMCH-32, PGIMER and densely populated localities.

DIG (UT) Omvir Singh Bishnoi said, “We procured 1,400 tablets for our police personnel. However, it will only be distributed on the advice of the UT Health department and PGIMER. There are around 650 police personnel, who are deputed in hotspots and on the frontline.”

Officials said that 6,200 police have been deputed to maintain the law and order during curfew. Several of these police personnel are deputed in the COVID-19 hotspots, while some have been working with medical teams.

The Maharashtra government has begun administering the drug among Mumbai police personnel, while Rajasthan has approved the same for police posted in the hotspots there. HCQ is an oral prescription drug that is used for the treatment of malaria, as well as autoimmune disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

The department also started a tele-medicine consultancy, under which the police will be able to consult doctors at Police Hospital- 26, from their duty locations through live online interaction.

SMO Police Hospital-26 Dr Pushpinder Mangat said, “A medical team headed by a senior doctor visits the vulnerable areas to examine the stationed police personnel.The team facilitates online interaction with a senior resident doctor at Police Hospital-26. If a personnel is suffering from serious illness, they are rushed to the hospital.” The police personnel deployed at nakas laid in sensitive areas, including sectors with COVID-19 patients, can avail the tele-medicine services.

