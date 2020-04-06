Two more patients in UT recover, toll down to 13

Principal Secretary Health Arun Kumar Gupta said that adequate medicines and medical equipments are available in all the hospitals (Representational Photo) Principal Secretary Health Arun Kumar Gupta said that adequate medicines and medical equipments are available in all the hospitals (Representational Photo)

In yet another breather for the city, two COVID-19 patients fully recovered and were discharged from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday morning. Three patients were declared recovered on Saturday as well. At present, the city has 13 coronavirus patients.

The two persons, who were discharged Sunday, are the city’s first COVID-19 patient’s friend, son of a senior UT officer, and her brother.

Presiding over the daily ‘War Room’ meeting, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore expressed happiness about the recovery of the two COVID-19 patients.

On the request of PGIMER director, the administrator also announced that doctors will be accommodated in Hotel Parkview, both for the purpose of quarantine and for the purpose of duty rest, as and when they require. A similar facility will be provided to other health workers, including ward boys and security guards, among others, working at the Panchayat Bhawan. The complementary facility will be provided by the Chandigarh Administration.

On the safety precautions taken by people at the Sector 26 Mandi, the Director Health Services said that vendors, policemen, municipal corporation staff and transport staff deployed at the mandi have been trained and informed regarding the health issues.

MC Commissioner KK Yadav said that Sector 26 Mandi will remain closed on Monday for sanitisation purpose. He said that a foot-operated hand wash machine has been installed at the mandi to enable visitors to wash hands and similar machines will be provided at other places which are frequented by the public. Yadav said that the machine at the mandi has been donated by the Ordinance Cable Factory, Chandigarh.

Principal Secretary Health Arun Kumar Gupta said that adequate medicines and medical equipments are available in all the hospitals. He alsosaid that facilities are being created in Sector 48 hospital for an emergency situation.

Mobile app for tracing vendors

The Municipal Corporation is getting an application developed to trace the movement of vendors, so that the areas which are uncovered on one day, can be catered to on the following day, by the other vendors, said Commissioner Yadav. He also added that the outlying farmhouses are being served food by the online companies.

Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar mentioned that 53,520 packets of cooked food were distributed among the underprivileged residing in the various parts of the city. Additionally, 2,000 packets of dry ration were distributed at Faidan village. The administrator directed the deputy commissioner to ensure that two new ambulances should be urgently purchased by the Red Cross for serving the city residents.

Adviser Manoj Parida said that the government had prepared a containment policy for high load districts and necessary steps will be taken as and when imposing restrictions become necessary.

Meanwhile, Badnore advised Parida to take up a proposal with the Centre for compensating doctors, policemen and other people, who are the frontline soldiers in the fight against corona.

