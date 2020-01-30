Coronavirus threat: Suspected patient at PGIMER tests negative; Patiala-based man kept under surveillance

In China, which is the epicenter of the virus, at least 132 people have died because of it till now. (File) In China, which is the epicenter of the virus, at least 132 people have died because of it till now. (File)

A day after the district health department examined 186 passengers who had landed in the city from Sharjah, a passenger and native of Patiala, was kept under surveillance as he had also visited China recently. The health authorities said that no passengers was found suffering from the symptoms of coronavirus.

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Manjit Singh, who led the medical team comprising the District Epidemiologist and several medicine specialists, said that a passenger hailing from Patiala, who had visited China on January 20 and returned on January 21, was also examined and he had no signs and symptoms of the virus. However, he will be kept under constant medical observation for 28 days as a precautionary measure. He said that senior health authorities had been informed in this regard.

Meanwhile, the test results of the Mohali-based 28-year-old suspected coronavirus patient confirmed that he is not infected with the Novel Coronavirus. The test reports of the man, who had approached PGIMER’s emergency ward with fever on Monday, were negative. He is reportedly stable and will be discharged from the hospital soon.

A banker by profession, the Mohali-based man had a recent history of travel to China. He was, thus, marked as a suspected patient of the Novel Coronavirus 2019 or the 2019 n-CoV and sent to an isolation ward.

Although the man had no significant symptom’s associated with coronavirus, such as respiratory discomfort and breathing difficulties, he was quarantined and tested for the virus in accordance with the government’s travel advisory. “The man had not even travelled to Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, but he was 800 km away to Wuhan while visiting China. Yet, since the government of India is taking stringent precautionary measures, all Indians who have travelled to anywhere in China with viral infection symptoms have to be tested,” said Dr Vikas Suri, who was looking after the patient’s case.

Meanwhile, civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh also confirmed that the Mohali-based suspected patient’s reports were negative. He said that the man is suffering from common flu and is stable and fine. The test results of the suspected patient came on Wednesday after 48 hours of sending his swap samples.

“His sample was sent to Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) which sent its report on Wednesday. The civil surgeon reiterated that there has been no confirmed case of coronavirus infection in India as of now, however, residents need to be cautious and alert to save themselves from the deadly disease,” the Civil Surgeon added.

He said that a medical team had screened all passengers of Sharjah-Chandigarh-Sharjah flight which had landed at the international airport here. The team had also sensitised the passengers about the symptoms and remedial measures for the virus.

He informed that in a special meeting with senior medical officers of the district on Wednesday, he had instructed them to keep a track of all the people who were suffering from symptoms indicative of coronavirus infection and all those who had traveled to China in the last few days or had contact with a person returning from China.

He added that isolation rooms were already in place at the Mohali Airport and all the government health institutions across the district. In China, which is the epicenter of the virus, at least 132 people have died because of it till now.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App