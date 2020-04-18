Sidhu back in public but without a mask; CM directs police to act against violators

Sidhu is not lone violator of government orders among politicians.( Source: Twitter) Sidhu is not lone violator of government orders among politicians.( Source: Twitter)

After staying out of public gaze for a long time, former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is back among people of his Assembly segment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but without the mandatory face mask.

In a video posted on a Facebook page – Jittega Punjab— run by his team, Sidhu, the sitting MLA from Amritsar (East) segment, was Friday seen meeting people to distribute ration without a face mask. A few hours later, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered police to take action against those not wearing face masks in Punjab. The state government had earlier this week made face masks mandatory for the state residents stepping out of their houses amid the curfew.

While in the video, Sidhu advises people to follow social distancing, his supporters are seen touching his feet and he is seen blessing them in return. Most of his supporters were also without masks.

On the Facebook page, where the videos have been uploaded, Sidhu has also shared a link that provides information about WHO’s advisory on use of face masks and claims that healthy persons need not wear them.

But hours after Sidhu was seen violating the state government orders, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered strict enforcement with regard to the compulsory wearing of masks in public. He asked the police to take stringent action, including imposition of challans, against violators.

While chairing a video conference to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, the Chief Minister made it clear that no compromise would be allowed and every citizen would have to mandatorily wear a mask when stepping out of home, in order the check the spread of the deadly pandemic. He directed the police to challan those found moving around without masks (home-made or otherwise) in public places, under the provisions of the Epidemic Act. He underlined the need for 100 per cent adherence to the orders on compulsory wearing of masks in public.

Politicians throng mandis

But Sidhu is not lone violator of government orders among politicians. A number of Punjab politicians are throwing all caution to wind and ignoring social distancing advice as they throng procurement centres, flanked by their supporters and followed by cameras. Procurement of wheat started in the state on April 15.

Punjab’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, was at the Khanna grain market, the biggest mandi in Asia, with his supporters on Thursday.

Apart from his supporters, Ashu was accompanied by Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh and local MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli as he spoke to farmers waiting to get their crop procured.

Congress leader Harinderpal Singh Harry Mann went around many mandis in Sanaur Assembly segment along with his supporters.

Anumit Singh Hira Sodhi, son of Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, was at Guru Har Sahai mandi, flanked by his supporters, who almost mobbed him caring little for the advisory on social distancing.

Talking to The Indian Express, Ashu said that he did not anticipate that all this would happen in the mandi.

“It will not happen again. Since I am the Food and Civil Supplies Minister, I am going to make an appeal to all my party colleagues to follow the advisory. We should all follow it. But at the same time, going to mandis and taking stock of the procurement is also important. We cannot let the farmers suffer if there is any issue. We are trying to make the procurement smooth.”

Amarinder Singh a fortnight ago directed all his ministers not to go out in public as they were bound to get surrounded by supporters. But while earlier it was the pretext of distribution of ration, two weeks later, the leaders continue to step out in the name of the procurement drive.

